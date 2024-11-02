Watch Now
Chalobah blasts Crystal Palace in front of Wolves
A moment of magic from Trevoh Chalobah breaks the deadlock for Crystal Palace as the Eagles take a 1-0 lead over Wolves at the Molineux.
Up Next
Guehi brings Crystal Palace level at 2-2 v. Wolves
Guehi brings Crystal Palace level at 2-2 v. Wolves
Marc Guehi is in the right place, at the right time as he tucks away Crystal Palace's equalizer against Wolves in the second half at the Molineux.
Gomes nets Wolves’ go-ahead goal v. Crystal Palace
Gomes nets Wolves' go-ahead goal v. Crystal Palace
Wolves get their second goal in a five-minute span to take a 2-1 lead over Crystal Palace thanks to Joao Gomes' well-placed finish at the Molineux.
Strand Larsen’s nutmeg puts Wolves level v. Palace
Strand Larsen's nutmeg puts Wolves level v. Palace
Wolves answer right back as Jorgen Strand Larsen tucks away his side's equalizer against Crystal Palace at the Molineux.
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. West Ham MWK 10
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. West Ham MWK 10
Nottingham Forest continue to soar up the Premier League table following a dominant display against West Ham at the City Ground in Matchweek 10.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Man City Matchweek 10
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Man City Matchweek 10
A late surge from the defending champions wasn't enough as Bournemouth pulled off a remarkable result at the Vitality Stadium in Matchweek 10.
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Everton Matchweek 10
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Everton Matchweek 10
Look back on full-match highlights from Southampton's first win of the 2024-25 Premier League season at the expense of Everton at St. Mary's.
Extended HLs: Ipswich v. Leicester City MWK 10
Extended HLs: Ipswich v. Leicester City MWK 10
Watch full-match highlights from 10-man Ipswich Town's dramatic draw against Leicester City at Portman Road in Matchweek 10.
Bournemouth expose Man City in upset win
Bournemouth expose Man City in upset win
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Bournemouth's upset over Manchester City and Nottingham Forest's impressive victory against West Ham in Matchweek 10.
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Brighton Matchweek 10
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Brighton Matchweek 10
Relive Liverpool's dramatic finish against Brighton, where the Reds came from behind against the Seagulls at Anfield to go top of the table in Matchweek 10.
Phillips sent off against Leicester City
Phillips sent off against Leicester City
Ipswich Town goes down to 10 men following Kalvin Phillips' second yellow card offense against Leicester City at Portman Road.
Armstrong powers Southampton in front of Everton
Armstrong powers Southampton in front of Everton
The Saints are marching toward their first win of the season thanks to Adam Armstrong's stellar finish against the Toffees late in the second half at St. Mary's.