 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
NHRA: Thunder Valley Nationals
‘Improving’ John Force transferred to neuro ICU with head injury; daughter skips Norwalk event
The 152nd Open Media Day - Royal Troon Golf Club
The Open 101: Guide to Royal Liverpool

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jensenintv_240627.jpg
How European pipeline to NBA developed over time
nbc_dps_matthasselbeckintv_240627.jpg
Bears ‘will sink or swim’ with Williams
nbc_dps_nbadraftreax_240627.jpg
Analyzing 2024 NBA Draft’s ‘French invasion’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
NHRA: Thunder Valley Nationals
‘Improving’ John Force transferred to neuro ICU with head injury; daughter skips Norwalk event
The 152nd Open Media Day - Royal Troon Golf Club
The Open 101: Guide to Royal Liverpool

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jensenintv_240627.jpg
How European pipeline to NBA developed over time
nbc_dps_matthasselbeckintv_240627.jpg
Bears ‘will sink or swim’ with Williams
nbc_dps_nbadraftreax_240627.jpg
Analyzing 2024 NBA Draft’s ‘French invasion’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Premier League's 'Big Six's' transfer needs

June 27, 2024 12:19 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola discuss the transfer needs of the “Big Six” Premier League clubs ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season.
Up Next
nbc_pl_shockingmissesofszn_240617.jpg
4:24
Most shocking misses of the 2023-24 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pst_manukeeptenhagv2_240613.jpg
11:09
Is Man United retaining ten Hag the right move?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bestsigningsthisszn_240605.jpg
3:30
Best signings of 2023-24 Premier League season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_haalandeverygoal_240605.jpg
3:35
All 27 goals in Haaland’s 2023-24 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_top25goalsoftheseason_240529.jpg
14:05
Top 25 Premier League goals of 2023-24 season
Now Playing
nbc_pst_facupfinal_240523.jpg
9:53
FA Cup final preview: Man City v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pst_champplayofffinal_240523.jpg
11:15
Previewing the EFL Championship playoff-final
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightparta_240521.jpg
29:20
Celebrating Man City’s ‘unprecedented’ success
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellynwrightpartb_240521.jpg
15:40
Gauging Klopp’s impact at Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_knwpartc_240521.jpg
6:05
Foden among Kelly & Wrighty award winners
Now Playing
nbc_pl_generationxgpartc_240521.jpg
13:20
Palmer, Robinson in Data Team of the Season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_generationxgparta_240521.jpg
17:29
How Man City outlasted Arsenal in title race
Now Playing