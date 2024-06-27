Watch Now
Premier League's 'Big Six's' transfer needs
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola discuss the transfer needs of the “Big Six” Premier League clubs ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season.
Most shocking misses of the 2023-24 PL season
Relive the most head-scratching misses in front of goal from the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Is Man United retaining ten Hag the right move?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola analyze Manchester United's decision to retain Erik ten Hag despite a season of uncertainty and lackluster performances.
Best signings of 2023-24 Premier League season
From Cole Palmer's under the radar move from Manchester to Stamford Bridge and Declan Rice's blockbuster transfer from West Ham to Arsenal, take a look back at the best signings from the past Premier League season.
All 27 goals in Haaland’s 2023-24 PL season
Take a look back at all of Erling Haaland's 27 Premier League goals in just his second season at Manchester City.
Top 25 Premier League goals of 2023-24 season
Relive the season that was in the Premier League with the 25 most show-stopping goals.
FA Cup final preview: Man City v. Man United
Joe-Prince Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola preview this weekend's unique edition of the Manchester Derby in the FA Cup final between Manchester City v. Manchester United at Wembley.
Previewing the EFL Championship playoff-final
Joe-Prince Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola preview this weekend's EFL Championship playoff-final between Leeds United and Southampton, where the final promotion spot to the Premier League is on the line.
Celebrating Man City’s ‘unprecedented’ success
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, and the rest of the crew give their flowers to Pep Guardiola and Manchester City for making history by becoming the first club to win four-straight Premier League titles.
Gauging Klopp’s impact at Liverpool
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, and the rest of the crew examine Jurgen Klopp's legacy at Liverpool following his emotional sendoff at Anfield this past Sunday.
Foden among Kelly & Wrighty award winners
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, and the rest of the crew hand out their awards from the 2023-24 Premier League season, including their favorite goals, performances, and more.
Palmer, Robinson in Data Team of the Season
Leon Osman, Matt Holland, and Leroy Rosenior make their picks for Generation xG's Data Team of the Season, based solely on the metrics.