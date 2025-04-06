Will Postecoglou survive at Spurs?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
Dodgers at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 6
Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Valero Texas Open 2025 prize money: Full $9.5 million purse payout
NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Florida at Auburn
Houston vs. Florida Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 National Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal2_250406.jpg
Diaz gives Liverpool hope against Fulham
nbc_golf_titleistclark_250406.jpg
Clark shares superstition with Pro V1x ball number
nbc_golf_titleisthenley_250406.jpg
How Henley incorporates family into his Pro V1x

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
Dodgers at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 6
Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Valero Texas Open 2025 prize money: Full $9.5 million purse payout
NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Florida at Auburn
Houston vs. Florida Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 National Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal2_250406.jpg
Diaz gives Liverpool hope against Fulham
nbc_golf_titleistclark_250406.jpg
Clark shares superstition with Pro V1x ball number
nbc_golf_titleisthenley_250406.jpg
How Henley incorporates family into his Pro V1x

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Will Postecoglou survive at Spurs?

April 6, 2025 08:13 AM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard have a roundtable discussion regarding Ange Postecoglou's future at Tottenham Hotspur entering a crucial week for the club.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_livgoal2_250406.jpg
51
Diaz gives Liverpool hope against Fulham
nbc_pl_totgoal2_250406.jpg
01:19
Johnson taps in his second to double Spurs’ lead
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_250406.jpg
01:42
Muniz gives Fulham shock 3-1 lead over Liverpool
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_250406.jpg
01:22
Iwobi pounces on Liverpool’s error to make it 2-1
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250406.jpg
01:12
Sessegnon blasts Fulham level against Liverpool
nbc_pl_totgoal1_250406.jpg
01:15
Johnson drills Spurs in front of Southampton
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250406.jpg
01:20
Mac Allister’s screamer puts Liverpool 1-0 ahead
nbc_pl_garysegment_250406.jpg
04:17
Is De Bruyne a top 5 PL midfielder of all time?
nbc_pl_livtitlediscussion_250406.jpg
02:21
Liverpool close in on historic 20th league title
nbc_pl_update_250405.jpg
13:24
PL Update: Aston Villa tame Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_nunointv_250405.jpg
01:34
Nuno disappointed with Forest’s finishing v. Villa
nbc_pl_morganintv_250405.jpg
02:01
Rogers ‘really happy’ after Villa’s win v. Forest
nbc_pl_avlnf_250405.jpg
09:40
Extended HLs: Villa v. Nottingham Forest MWK 31
nbc_pl_avlnfrecap_250405.jpg
02:44
Takeaways from Villa’s statement win over Forest
nbc_pl_silvagoal_250405.jpg
01:00
Silva puts Forest on the board against Aston Villa
nbc_pl_malengoal_250405.jpg
01:20
Malen taps in Aston Villa’s second against Forest
nbc_pl_rogersgoal_250405.jpg
01:26
Rogers powers Villa 1-0 ahead of Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_bhacp_250405.jpg
12:26
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Brighton MWK 31
nbc_pl_whubouhl_250405.jpg
13:29
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_ipswol_250405.jpg
11:06
Extended HLs: Ipswich Town v. Wolves Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_bharedcard1_250405.jpg
59
Van Hecke sees red for Brighton against Palace
nbc_pl_cpredcard2_250405.jpg
56
Guehi sent off for second yellow against Brighton
nbc_pl_strandlarsengoal_250405.jpg
01:35
Strand Larsen gives Wolves 2-1 lead over Ipswich
nbc_pl_bougoal2_250405.jpg
01:56
Evanilson’s brace makes it 2-2 against West Ham
nbc_pl_cpredcard1_250405.jpg
54
Nketiah sent off for dangerous tackle v. Brighton
nbc_pl_sarabiagoal_250405.jpg
01:45
Sarabia equalizes for Wolves against Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_whugoal2_250405.jpg
01:20
Bowen heads West Ham 2-1 in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250405.jpg
51
Fullkrug heads West Ham level against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_cpgoal2_250405.jpg
01:05
Munoz drills Crystal Palace 2-1 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250405.jpg
02:39
Evanilson nets Bournemouth’s opener v. West Ham

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_titleistclark_250406.jpg
01:21
Clark shares superstition with Pro V1x ball number
nbc_golf_titleisthenley_250406.jpg
01:06
How Henley incorporates family into his Pro V1x
nbc_golf_titleistfitzpatrick_250406.jpg
01:26
Colorful Pro V1x ‘worry-free’ for Fitzpatrick
nbc_golf_titleistcantlay_250406.jpg
01:11
Cantlay: Titleist ‘the best ball,’ maximizes feel
nbc_golf_titleistzalatoris_250406.jpg
01:30
Pro V1x has been ‘plug and play’ for Zalatoris
nbc_golf_titleisttheegala_250406.jpg
01:29
Pro V1 comes with personal touches for Theegala
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_250405.jpg
11:01
What riders said after Foxborough Supercross
nbc_sx_450recap_250405.jpg
11:51
450SX at Foxborough about expecting the unexpected
nbc_sx_250recap_250405.jpg
06:37
Hymas leads 250SX podium of new faces in Round 12
nbc_golf_penskev3_250405.jpg
01:18
Does Novak have chance to win Valero Texas Open?
nbc_sx_foxbhl_250405.jpg
21:30
Highlights: Supercross Round 12, Foxborough
nbc_horse_santaanitaderbyhit_250405.jpg
02:25
Journalism favored heading into Kentucky Derby
nbc_sx_webb_250405.jpg
01:27
Webb unpacks ‘bummer conditions’ in Round 12
nbc_sx_mcelrath_250405.jpg
01:20
McElrath: Foxborough was ‘all about opportunity’
nbc_sx_plessingerintrv_250405.jpg
02:28
Plessinger reflects on season after Round 12 win
plessinger_flop.jpg
01:37
Plessinger belly flops in mud after Round 12 win
nbc_golf_lpgatmmpd4_250405.jpg
09:29
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 4
carlagolf.jpg
08:06
Bernat Escuder leans on Spanish roots at Augusta
nbc_golf_gc_bernatpresserv2_250405.jpg
05:00
Bernat Escuder might get tattoo after Augusta win
nbc_sx_hymasintrv_250405.jpg
01:05
Hymas earns first-career 250SX win at Foxborough
nbc_sx_park_250405.jpg
01:34
Park ‘stuck to his laps’ for podium at Foxborough
nbc_sx_linville_250405.jpg
26
Linville ‘speechless’ after podium at Foxborough
oly_atw400_salwanaserv2_250405.jpg
04:55
Naser speeds to 400m win, Thomas wins title
nbc_sx_hampshirefall_250405.jpg
01:00
Hampshire hydroplanes at start, chaos ensues
oly_atm110h_dylanbeardv2_250405.jpg
04:15
Beard wins Grand Slam Track 110m hurdles in 13.29
nbc_golf_kentuckyderbypreview_250405.jpg
02:35
Which horses have best shot to win Kentucky Derby?
oly_atm200_kennybednarek_250405.jpg
04:52
Bednarek sweeps Grand Slam Track short sprints
oly_atm1500_emmanuelwanyonyi_250405.jpg
07:01
Wanyonyi’s late charge enough for 1500m win
oly_atw1500_diribeweltejiv2_250405.jpg
07:28
Welteji wins women’s 1500m in Kingston
nbc_horse_santaanitaderby_250405.jpg
02:04
Journalism surges late to win Santa Anita Derby