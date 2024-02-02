Skip navigation
Northwestern coach Collins receives $5,000 fine, public reprimand from Big Ten after ejection
Michigan promotes Campbell to offensive coordinator, Newsome to offensive line coach
Big Ten, SEC forming joint advisory group to find solutions to college sports issues
Wright: Mahomes is the 2nd-greatest QB ever
Hasselbeck: 49ers' Purdy is a 'freaking beast'
Quinn is an 'uninspiring' hire for Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now
Stolz stays hot with speed skating WC 1000m win
February 2, 2024 02:39 PM
After winning the men's speed skating World Cup 1000m race in Quebec, his fourth straight victory in 1000m World Cup races, Jordan Stolz heads to the world championships on a heater.
Close Ad