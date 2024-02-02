Stolz stays hot with speed skating WC 1000m win

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 31 Northwestern at Purdue
Northwestern coach Collins receives $5,000 fine, public reprimand from Big Ten after ejection
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Michigan promotes Campbell to offensive coordinator, Newsome to offensive line coach
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 26 Big Ten Conference Media Days
Big Ten, SEC forming joint advisory group to find solutions to college sports issues

Top Clips

nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_240202.jpg
Wright: Mahomes is the 2nd-greatest QB ever
nbc_dps_matthasselbeckinterview_240202.jpg
Hasselbeck: 49ers’ Purdy is a ‘freaking beast’
nbc_dps_dpondanquinn_240202.jpg
Quinn is an ‘uninspiring’ hire for Commanders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 31 Northwestern at Purdue
Northwestern coach Collins receives $5,000 fine, public reprimand from Big Ten after ejection
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Michigan promotes Campbell to offensive coordinator, Newsome to offensive line coach
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 26 Big Ten Conference Media Days
Big Ten, SEC forming joint advisory group to find solutions to college sports issues

Top Clips

nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_240202.jpg
Wright: Mahomes is the 2nd-greatest QB ever
nbc_dps_matthasselbeckinterview_240202.jpg
Hasselbeck: 49ers’ Purdy is a ‘freaking beast’
nbc_dps_dpondanquinn_240202.jpg
Quinn is an ‘uninspiring’ hire for Commanders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Stolz stays hot with speed skating WC 1000m win

February 2, 2024 02:39 PM
After winning the men's speed skating World Cup 1000m race in Quebec, his fourth straight victory in 1000m World Cup races, Jordan Stolz heads to the world championships on a heater.