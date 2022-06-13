Terry fights for TD and equalizes for Philadelphia

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Evan Jager, Olympic steeplechase medalist, to miss USA Track and Field Outdoor Champs
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Devils re-sign forward Timo Meier to 8-year, $70M contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Avalanche trade for Ross Colton from the Lightning. They’re expected to lose J.T. Compher
Top Clips
Hasselbeck details the effects of Hard Knocks
Morikawa eager to play in Rocket Mortgage Classic
John Feinstein authors new book: FEHERTY
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Evan Jager, Olympic steeplechase medalist, to miss USA Track and Field Outdoor Champs
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Devils re-sign forward Timo Meier to 8-year, $70M contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Avalanche trade for Ross Colton from the Lightning. They’re expected to lose J.T. Compher
Top Clips
Hasselbeck details the effects of Hard Knocks
Morikawa eager to play in Rocket Mortgage Classic
John Feinstein authors new book: FEHERTY
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Terry fights for TD and equalizes for Philadelphia
June 12, 2022 09:43 PM
Stars' RB Paul Terry won't be denied as he fights to the end zone to tie things up in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Maulers.
Close Ad