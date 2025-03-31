Williams talks relationship with Tiger

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Guardians at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 31
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees
MLB Team Power Rankings: Yankees torpedo Brewers with historic power outburst, Dodgers start season 5-0
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NBA: Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns
Fantasy Basketball Week 22 Key Injuries

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_annadavis_250331.jpg
Davis: Key at Augusta to stay present, in moment
nbc_golf_gc_vickigoetzeackerman_250331.jpg
Goetze-Ackerman: LPGA pace rules debuted well
lee_site.jpeg
Behind the numbers of Lee’s first PGA Tour win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Guardians at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 31
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees
MLB Team Power Rankings: Yankees torpedo Brewers with historic power outburst, Dodgers start season 5-0
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NBA: Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns
Fantasy Basketball Week 22 Key Injuries

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_annadavis_250331.jpg
Davis: Key at Augusta to stay present, in moment
nbc_golf_gc_vickigoetzeackerman_250331.jpg
Goetze-Ackerman: LPGA pace rules debuted well
lee_site.jpeg
Behind the numbers of Lee’s first PGA Tour win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Williams talks relationship with Tiger

March 31, 2025 02:19 PM
Legendary caddie Steve Williams joins the Dan Le Batard Show to discuss working alongside Tiger Woods, give out some of his best tips on the golf course and more.

Related Videos

nbc_dls_womenstournament_250331.jpg
03:26
South Carolina ‘playing ugly’ in tournament run
nbc_dls_marchmadness_250331.jpg
03:02
How NIL revenue share affects ACC, Big East in CBB
nbc_dls_18gameseason_250331.jpg
09:22
Could NFL risk ‘oversaturation’ with 18 games?
nbc_dlb_uflspring_250328.jpg
05:36
UFL still has questions to answer entering Year 2
nbc_dlb_nilportal_250328.jpg
05:20
NIL, transfer portal have become boogeymen
nbc_dlb_alabamabyu_250328.jpg
03:24
Alabama found ‘secret sauce’ against BYU
nbc_dls_lebron_250327.jpg
06:37
Drama between LeBron, Stephen A. is ‘embarrassing’
nbc_dlb_jimmybutlerv2_250326.jpg
05:53
What to make of Butler’s return to Miami with GSW
nbc_dlb_jujuwatkinsinjury_250325.jpg
10:23
Watkins injury ‘devastating’ to USC, March Madness
nbc_dlb_heatjimmybutler_250325.jpg
06:36
‘Energy is palpable’ for Butler’s Miami return
nbc_dls_marchmadness_250324.jpg
04:12
Arkansas coach John Calipari must ‘feel so good’
nbc_dls_jimmybutlerheat_250320.jpg
09:28
Will Butler be cheered by Heat fans in his return?
nbc_dls_aaronrodgersandcamward_250319.jpg
07:28
How potential NYG trade for Ward affects Rodgers
nbc_dls_marchmadness_250319.jpg
08:50
UNC ‘vindicated’ after crushing SDSU in First Four
nbc_dls_alltimedukenc_250314.jpg
04:13
Better all-time starting lineup: Duke or UNC?
nbc_dls_athleticovrealconvo_250313.jpg
11:14
Disallowed Atletico penalty creates controversy
nbc_dlb_jokicandokc_250310.jpg
01:45
Nuggets must do more to help Jokic
nbc_dlb_smithbackup_250310.jpg
02:20
Is Smith a top-10 quarterback in the NFL?
nbc_dlb_postlucav2_250310.jpg
02:31
Analyzing fallout from Doncic trade
nbc_dlb_smithandlebron_250310.jpg
04:39
Everybody in the right in LeBron-Smith debacle
nbc_dlb_chargersrebuild_250306.jpg
03:04
Does LAC releasing Bosa signal a rebuild?
vikings_dls_mpx.jpg
05:22
MIN more valuable to QBs than Darnold is to teams
nbc_dlb_patrileydiscuss_250306.jpg
04:03
Heat, Riley ‘still dealing’ with Butler fallout
allenmitchellcavs.jpg
04:03
Mitchell, Allen helping Cavaliers get more mature
nbc_dlb_mavticketprices_250305.jpg
04:47
Analyzing the timing of Mavs raising ticket prices
nbc_dlb_nflcombine_250304.jpg
04:20
How important is the NFL Scouting Combine?
nbc_dlb_danpanthers_250304.jpg
08:18
Le Batard honored by Panthers, bangs drum

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_gc_annadavis_250331.jpg
05:35
Davis: Key at Augusta to stay present, in moment
nbc_golf_gc_vickigoetzeackerman_250331.jpg
04:33
Goetze-Ackerman: LPGA pace rules debuted well
lee_site.jpeg
01:20
Behind the numbers of Lee’s first PGA Tour win
nbc_bte_coltsqbs_250331.jpg
01:12
Richardson and Jones will split first-team reps
nbc_rwbaseball_jacksonv2_250331.jpg
01:40
Exercise caution with Jackson when chasing saves
nbc_rwbaseball_meyer_250331.jpg
01:38
Consider adding Meyer, Kjerstad off waivers
nbc_rwbaseball_deversv2_250331.jpg
01:37
Managers ‘can’t panic’ on Devers despite bad start
nbc_oht_finalcomp_250331.jpg
05:17
Women in sports honored at The Sports Power Brunch
nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_250331.jpg
19:04
Arenas: Parents shouldn’t use Flagg as ‘blueprint’
nbc_dps_elite8recap_250331.jpg
07:05
Florida surges vs. Tech; Duke clamps Alabama
nbc_golf_gt_romeroint_250331.jpg
05:54
Romero: Ready for ‘just another round’ at Augusta
nbc_horse_arkansasderby_250331.jpg
01:35
Sandman needs ‘a perfect trip’ for Kentucky Derby
nbc_horse_floridaderby_250331.jpg
01:26
Tappan Street, Sovereignty show betting value
nbc_bte_uconnusc_250331.jpg
01:35
Expect UConn to cover vs. USC in Elite Eight
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablepart2_250331.jpg
07:52
Who to watch ahead of Masters past ‘upper tier’
van_lith.jpg
01:44
Concerns with TCU in Elite Eight matchup vs Texas
nbc_bte_nationalchampionship_250331.jpg
02:01
Why Auburn, Duke are best bets to win NCAA Tourney
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_250331.jpg
07:40
Roundtable: Rory’s elbow issue; Tosti, Lee’s pace
oly_frwar_kailakuhn_250329.jpg
51
Kuhn youngest American to win aerials world title
oly_sbwhp_chloekim_250329.jpg
55
Kim secures spot on Team USA for Winter Olympics
nbc_bte_lakersrockets_250331.jpg
01:50
Are Lakers primed for loss vs. Rockets?
nbc_golf_gt_butchharmonint_250331.jpg
13:33
Harmon: Masters is easiest major to prepare for
nbc_bte_memphisceltics_250331.jpg
02:12
Celtics in a ‘great spot’ to knock off Grizzlies
nbc_bte_clippersmagic_250331.jpg
01:44
Clippers deserve ‘nudge’ over Magic
nbc_pft_chrisballard_250331.jpg
15:31
Ballard hopeful competition elevates Colts QBs
nbc_pft_bradholmes_250331.jpg
17:20
Holmes: Lions will always be ‘built on grit’
nbc_dps_sethgreenberg_250331.jpg
12:07
Why an all-No. 1 seed Final Four is ‘a good thing’
nbc_pft_mcvayint_250331.jpg
13:00
McVay feels ‘rejuvenated’ with Rams
nbc_dps_batrules_250331.jpg
02:28
Yankees ‘torpedo-barrel’ bats drawing attention
nbc_dps_jonscheyer_250331.jpg
08:59
Duke ‘hungry for more’ entering Final Four