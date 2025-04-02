Eagles will dominate regardless of tush push

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Cubs at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 2
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Rockies at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 2
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Braves at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends and stats for Series Finale
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Does Judge have competition in HR leader market?
Ganne: Record-setting round came to me in a dream
Lee, Woodland jump up in Aon standings
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Cubs at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 2
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Rockies at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 2
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Braves at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends and stats for Series Finale
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Does Judge have competition in HR leader market?
Ganne: Record-setting round came to me in a dream
Lee, Woodland jump up in Aon standings
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Eagles will dominate regardless of tush push
April 2, 2025 11:47 AM
Mike Florio joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the NFL owners meetings, including specifics surrounding the pause on the tush push vote as well as takeaways on other rule changes.
Related Videos
07:16
Does Purdy deserve a big contract from 49ers?
11:17
Sanchez: Ward has ‘X-factor’ among NFL draft QBs
12:05
Why ‘torpedo bats’ will become MLB’s ‘new normal’
17:21
Lefkoe: Final Four is going to be ‘incredible’
07:32
Inside tush push debate at owners’ meetings
19:04
Arenas: Parents shouldn’t use Flagg as ‘blueprint’
07:05
Florida surges vs. Tech; Duke clamps Alabama
12:07
Why an all-No. 1 seed Final Four is ‘a good thing’
02:28
Yankees ‘torpedo-barrel’ bats drawing attention
08:59
Duke ‘hungry for more’ entering Final Four
06:42
Flagg could be a unique NBA draft prospect
12:29
Kellogg: Flagg ‘as advertised’ in win over Arizona
19:54
‘Unfair’ to compare Flagg to current NBA player
12:12
Szczerbiak: Transfer portal ‘is better’ for NCAA
15:25
Unpacking LeBron’s ‘odd’ interview on McAfee Show
12:34
Are the star-studded Dodgers good for MLB?
14:43
Sankey: SEC a ‘shining example of decision-making’
15:36
Is transfer portal activity at ‘an alarming rate?’
06:31
How will Russ-Jameis dynamic work with Giants?
07:07
Are Browns sold on drafting Shedeur?
18:56
Johnson: NCAA need ‘limitations’ on NIL
12:16
Why does Izzo continue to coach? ‘Stubbornness’
03:03
Ward ‘solidifying’ case to be No. 1 overall pick
01:35
Is SC the ‘clear front-runner’ to win it all?
02:35
Are UC, UW football or basketball schools?
04:29
Is Arkansas now a basketball or football school?
04:58
With Watkins’ injury, basketball as a whole loses
13:37
March Madness hasn’t been boring, just predictable
10:23
Calipari ‘comfortable’ being an underdog
10:14
Bilas: Calipari has been ‘amazing’ at Arkansas
Latest Clips
01:15
Does Judge have competition in HR leader market?
04:17
Ganne: Record-setting round came to me in a dream
01:22
Lee, Woodland jump up in Aon standings
12:00
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 1 Ashton Jeanty
02:33
Which team is most likely to draft star RB Jeanty?
07:19
McCarty: ‘I feel really good’ heading into Masters
08:24
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 3 RJ Harvey
06:31
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 4 Bhayshul Tuten
07:13
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 5 TreVeyon Henderson
01:32
Jokic flips NBA Clutch Player of the Year race
02:23
Jokic flips Clutch Player of the Year award race
01:41
Lay points with Thunder to cover vs. Pistons
01:02
McCarthy worth an early bet at Valero Texas Open
59
Patriots to induct Parcells into team’s HOF
02:45
Johnson ‘enjoyed’ beating LaFleur twice a year
14:47
How York calling Purdy top 10 QB affects contract
03:31
New NFL rules for 2025 season explained
01:29
NFL tables Lions’ playoff seeding proposal
06:53
DAL has ulterior motive with Parsons offer
04:14
O’Connell clarifies Rodgers reached out to Vikings
04:10
Does Rodgers want to continue Favre’s career arc?
02:21
Comparing safety of tush push to dynamic kickoff
06:23
Where Goodell stands on proposed tush push ban
08:45
Jones wanted to do Parsons’ deal without his agent
14:42
Teams citing safety to ban play they can’t stop
04:20
Prohibiting an immediate push is ‘a half measure’
05:54
NFL to consider prohibiting pushing and pulling
08:28
Did Packers ‘light the fuse’ for tush push ban?
03:48
Pereira describes ‘emotional’ win over West Ham
02:09
How will Everton approach showdown with Liverpool?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue