Will Bengals fire Tobin, Taylor after the season?
November 3, 2025 11:11 AM
Dan Patrick dives into what has gone wrong for the Bengals this season, debating if director of player personnel Duke Tobin and head coach Zac Taylor will be fired.
21:01
Barkley: Load management ‘disrespectful’ to fans
19:20
Evaluating Ravens’ playoff outlook at 3-5
02:00
Nebraska seeking relevance under Rhule
13:04
Why is Ward’s poor play going under the radar?
12:23
Breaking down Wembanyama’s stardom
09:24
Reacting to Louisiana Governor’s comments on LSU
10:05
Smoltz: Expect ‘relentless’ LAD vs. TOR in Game 6
09:25
Are the Dodgers the MLB’s ‘evil empire?’
18:54
Re-drafting 2024 NFL Draft quarterback class
17:55
‘It kills me!': Miller heartbroken over Ohtani
18:15
Young: Mahomes is a ‘magical person’
06:01
Patrick: Ohtani ‘the greatest baseball player’ ever
10:07
Has Ohtani reached Bonds-level of fear at plate?
04:00
Patrick makes case for Taylor as NFL MVP
14:25
Cowher explains where the Steelers are going wrong
12:37
Staples: Kelly didn’t understand the job he took
04:09
Patrick: Kelly ‘was never a good fit’ at LSU
12:06
Tesh reveals how he wrote iconic ‘Roundball Rock’
13:50
Windhorst talks latest news in NBA betting scandal
05:07
Warriors ‘need’ to build Curry’s statue now
14:25
How QBs Jones, Darnold have ‘figured it out’
05:16
Gabriel better than Sanders for Browns right now
06:47
Who is more of a unicorn: Ohtani or Wembanyama?
16:15
Mattingly: ‘I’m going to enjoy’ first trip to WS
16:46
Analyzing Johnson’s comments, McDaniel’s future
07:43
Breaking down Warriors-Lakers, Rockets-Thunder
08:27
MNF Takeaways: Gibbs in ‘lofty territory’ for DET
05:07
Miller predicts the future for Wembanyama, Giannis
11:41
Harlan: ‘Hard’ to picture NBA without LeBron
04:13
Springer clutch again in sending Blue Jays to WS
02:01
Pick Bears in ‘interesting’ matchup vs. Giants
01:53
Ravens are ‘flocking’ ahead of Week 10 vs. Vikings
01:32
Unpacking communication between Iisalo, Morant
02:37
Little’s record FG highlights Jags win at Raiders
05:44
Rams, 49ers keep pace in NFC West
01:59
Take the under in Falcons-Colts overseas matchup
01:52
Pick Raiders to cover ‘big spread’ vs. Broncos
01:09
Best moments from NASCAR’s 2025 season
03:27
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense
03:18
Broncos, Chargers rally for big wins
08:37
Seahawks thrash Commanders; Daniels injured
06:23
Williams leads Bears to wild win over Bengals
04:41
Maye, McDaniels are ‘simpatico’ in New England
04:46
What’s going on with the Packers’ offense?
08:53
McCarthy ‘didn’t blink’ as Vikings beat Lions
04:43
Chiefs, Bills in unfamiliar chasing position
09:48
How can Bills break through in postseason?
08:43
Simms: Allen ‘every bit as good’ as Mahomes
13:41
Steelers take Colts down a peg in Pittsburgh
08:41
Bills control run game in win over Chiefs
03:14
Eagles acquire EDGE Phillips from Dolphins
05:19
Bills showed they’re ‘right there’ with Chiefs win
09:24
Midseason awards: MVP, OPOY, OROY, COTY, DPOY
41
PIT will be ‘energized’ in Week 10 vs. LAC
04:23
Lawrence: Macdonald is a ‘calculated hot head’
01:58
HLs: Doncic’s triple-double fuels Lakers past Heat
01:47
Daniels suffers significant arm injury late on SNF
02:18
Darnold, Kubiak proving to be ‘perfect’ pairing
03:40
Could Murray move at trade deadline, after season?
12:15
Speed Round: NFL Week 9 Superlatives
