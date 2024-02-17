 Skip navigation
The Genesis Invitational - Round Three
Tee times, pairings and how to watch the final round of Genesis
Daytona rain Xfinity cars.jpg
Why can’t NASCAR race in the rain at Daytona?
ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships - Calgary
Jordan Stolz adds speed skating worlds gold, one race from another sweep

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cantlayintv_240217.jpg
Cantlay looks ‘measured’ as Genesis leader
nbc_golf_genesisrd3_240217.jpg
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 3
oly_atm60_nationals_final_240217.jpg
Lyles edges Coleman in men’s 60m for first time

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Hobbs runs season's best to win 60m, make worlds

February 17, 2024 06:08 PM
Aleia Hobbs ran a season's-best time of 7.02 seconds to win the women's 60m at the 2024 U.S. Indoor Championships and clear a path to the world indoor championships.