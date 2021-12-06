 Skip navigation
U.S. men break speed skating world record

December 6, 2021 01:09 AM
U.S. speed skaters Joey Mantia, Emery Lehman and Casey Dawson broke the world record in the men’s team pursuit with a time of 3:34.47.to close out the World Cup in Salt Lake City on Sunday.