Dream offer value as WNBA Champion sleeper

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
WNBA playoffs: New York aims to repeat, Minnesota seeks redemption, Clark sidelined
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Aaron Judge hits 361st home run to tie Joe DiMaggio for 4th place in Yankees history
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 16 Texas A&M prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, key players, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
+1 More
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Eric Froton
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 19 Finish
Washington leading new era of Maryland football
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
WNBA playoffs: New York aims to repeat, Minnesota seeks redemption, Clark sidelined
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Aaron Judge hits 361st home run to tie Joe DiMaggio for 4th place in Yankees history
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 16 Texas A&M prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, key players, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
+1 More
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Eric Froton
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 19 Finish
Washington leading new era of Maryland football
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
Dream offer value as WNBA Champion sleeper
September 12, 2025 11:32 AM
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell talks about WNBA teams that give bettors the best value to become champions as the league heads into the playoffs.
Related Videos
01:30
Liberty could be in trouble against the Mercury
02:11
Highlights: Aces’ record night, Wings dominate
02:15
HLs: Dream breeze past Sun for sixth straight win
03:05
Highlights: Storm snag playoff spot with tight win
02:21
Highlights: Dream stay hot, blow out Sun
14:48
Wilson makes time for fans amid Aces playoff push
17:21
Reese suspended after publicly criticizing Sky
09:15
Stud Budz star in Vogue photoshoot
09:36
Clark out for season as Fever clinch playoffs
02:47
Highlights: Sparks inch closer to playoff berth
02:32
Highlights: Valkyries put up a fight vs. Lynx
02:57
Highlights: Liberty tough it out vs. Storm
01:06
Expect Storm to cover spread against Liberty
02:29
Highlights: GSV playoff bound, Aces extend streak
01:19
Will the Lynx win ‘MVP showdown’ against the Aces?
02:54
Highlights: Valkyries stay hot, Mercury tops Fever
14:55
Liberty in tough spot but shouldn’t panic yet
15:00
Wilson, Collier battle for MVP as Aces face Lynx
02:30
Highlights: Sparks defeat Storm in playoff race
02:07
Highlights: Sparks win clutch battle vs. Mystics
02:46
Highlights: Valkyries top Mystics, Storm tames Sky
02:02
Highlights: Sims’ heroics lead Fever past Sparks
02:17
Highlights: Copper leads Mercury past Sky
02:38
Highlights: Wilson leads Aces to 12th straight win
11:33
Bueckers ‘locked up’ WNBA ROY with 44-point night
15:28
Should Clark return to Fever this season?
06:39
Reese, Cardoso can be WNBA’s best young frontcourt
14:58
WNBA MVP cases for Mercury’s Thomas, Dream’s Gray
01:40
Target Aces-Dream under in ‘unpredictable’ matchup
02:45
Highlights: Thomas notches seventh triple-double
Latest Clips
02:10
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 19 Finish
02:19
Washington leading new era of Maryland football
12:19
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
01:19
Cowboys, Lions headline NFL Week 2 best bets
01:58
Jets, Seahawks headline Week 2 best bets
02:31
Will Horton or Baldwin win NL ROY?
02:03
Packers are ‘most likely’ team to win NFC
13:16
Edwards compares Parsons to L.T.
14:55
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
05:10
Will Trout become a forgotten legend?
09:13
Kuhn: Packers are the best team in the NFL
01:33
Hovland looking for a more ‘stress-free’ game
05:39
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2
03:01
Glory awaits at NASCAR’s ‘Last Great Colosseum’
05:51
Florio ‘troubled by’ Miami’s players-only meeting
04:03
Is Eagles’ Sirianni one of best coaches in NFL?
09:17
When should NFL’s replay assist system kick in?
03:32
Packers DE Parsons: ‘Defense wins championships’
09:34
Are Packers a ‘team of destiny’ with Parsons?
07:16
Packers DC Hafley will get targeted as head coach
05:28
Packers dealt ‘a lot of little blows’ to Daniels
04:46
Packers ‘don’t have many weaknesses offensively’
06:53
Packers wear all-white ‘Winter Warning’ uniforms
03:31
Winston’s ‘Eat a W’ speech has ‘staying power’
11:56
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, Bristol
02:20
Pereira playing for bigger purpose at Procore
04:34
Spaun, Henley roll at Procore; Scheffler struggles
12:44
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 1
14:42
Who’s hot, who’s not in SMX heading to St. Louis
01:30
Bradley: Procore a ‘big step’ in Ryder Cup prep
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue