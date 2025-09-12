 Skip navigation
Top News

Sabrina Ionescu
WNBA playoffs: New York aims to repeat, Minnesota seeks redemption, Clark sidelined
Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge hits 361st home run to tie Joe DiMaggio for 4th place in Yankees history
Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB Riley Leonard
No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 16 Texas A&M prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, key players, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_stage19finish_250912.jpg
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 19 Finish
nbc_cfb_mdwashingtonpkg_250912.jpg
Washington leading new era of Maryland football
nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Dream offer value as WNBA Champion sleeper

September 12, 2025 11:32 AM
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell talks about WNBA teams that give bettors the best value to become champions as the league heads into the playoffs.

nbc_bte_libertymercury_250912.jpg
01:30
Liberty could be in trouble against the Mercury
nbc_wnba_thurstopplays_250912.jpg
02:11
Highlights: Aces’ record night, Wings dominate
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250911.jpg
02:15
HLs: Dream breeze past Sun for sixth straight win
storm_new_thumb.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Storm snag playoff spot with tight win
nbc_wnba_montopplaysv2_250909.jpg
02:21
Highlights: Dream stay hot, blow out Sun
ajanat.jpg
14:48
Wilson makes time for fans amid Aces playoff push
nbc_wnba_reesesuspension_250908.jpg
17:21
Reese suspended after publicly criticizing Sky
nbc_wnba_studbudz_250908.jpg
09:15
Stud Budz star in Vogue photoshoot
nbc_wnba_clarkupdate_250908.jpg
09:36
Clark out for season as Fever clinch playoffs
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250908.jpg
02:47
Highlights: Sparks inch closer to playoff berth
nbc_wnba_topplayssatnightv2_20250906.jpg
02:32
Highlights: Valkyries put up a fight vs. Lynx
hlsthumb.jpg
02:57
Highlights: Liberty tough it out vs. Storm
nbc_bte_libertystorm_250905.jpg
01:06
Expect Storm to cover spread against Liberty
nbc_wnba_thurstopplays_250905.jpg
02:29
Highlights: GSV playoff bound, Aces extend streak
nbc_roto_aceslynx_250904.jpg
01:19
Will the Lynx win ‘MVP showdown’ against the Aces?
nbc_wnba_topplays_250903.jpg
02:54
Highlights: Valkyries stay hot, Mercury tops Fever
nbc_wnba_nylibertysite_250902.jpg
14:55
Liberty in tough spot but shouldn’t panic yet
nbc_wnba_lvvmin_250902.jpg
15:00
Wilson, Collier battle for MVP as Aces face Lynx
nbc_wnba_topplays_250902.jpg
02:30
Highlights: Sparks defeat Storm in playoff race
nbc_wnba_topplays_250901.jpg
02:07
Highlights: Sparks win clutch battle vs. Mystics
nbc_wnba_sattopplays_250831.jpg
02:46
Highlights: Valkyries top Mystics, Storm tames Sky
nbc_wnba_highlights0829_250830.jpg
02:02
Highlights: Sims’ heroics lead Fever past Sparks
nbc_wnba_thurstopplays_250829.jpg
02:17
Highlights: Copper leads Mercury past Sky
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250828.jpg
02:38
Highlights: Wilson leads Aces to 12th straight win
nbc_wnba_sunconvo_250827.jpg
11:33
Bueckers ‘locked up’ WNBA ROY with 44-point night
nbc_wnba_feverplayoffs_250827.jpg
15:28
Should Clark return to Fever this season?
nbc_wnba_chicagoconvo_250827.jpg
06:39
Reese, Cardoso can be WNBA’s best young frontcourt
nbc_wnba_mvpconvo_250827.jpg
14:58
WNBA MVP cases for Mercury’s Thomas, Dream’s Gray
nbc_roto_acesdream_250827.jpg
01:40
Target Aces-Dream under in ‘unpredictable’ matchup
thomas.jpg
02:45
Highlights: Thomas notches seventh triple-double

Latest Clips

nbc_cyc_stage19finish_250912.jpg
02:10
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 19 Finish
nbc_cfb_mdwashingtonpkg_250912.jpg
02:19
Washington leading new era of Maryland football
nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
12:19
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_bte_week2bets_250912.jpg
01:19
Cowboys, Lions headline NFL Week 2 best bets
nbc_bte_bestbets_250912.jpg
01:58
Jets, Seahawks headline Week 2 best bets
nbc_bte_nlroy_250912.jpg
02:31
Will Horton or Baldwin win NL ROY?
nbc_bte_nfcchamp_250812.jpg
02:03
Packers are ‘most likely’ team to win NFC
nbc_dps_hermedwards_250912.jpg
13:16
Edwards compares Parsons to L.T.
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
14:55
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_dps_miketrout_250912.jpg
05:10
Will Trout become a forgotten legend?
nbc_dps_johnkuhn_250912.jpg
09:13
Kuhn: Packers are the best team in the NFL
nbc_golf_hovlandint_250912.jpg
01:33
Hovland looking for a more ‘stress-free’ game
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
05:39
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2
sales_nas_creditone_bristol_250911.jpg
03:01
Glory awaits at NASCAR’s ‘Last Great Colosseum’
nbc_pft_miamimeeting_250912.jpg
05:51
Florio ‘troubled by’ Miami’s players-only meeting
nbc_pft_sirianni_250912.jpg
04:03
Is Eagles’ Sirianni one of best coaches in NFL?
nbc_pft_replayreview_250912.jpg
09:17
When should NFL’s replay assist system kick in?
nbc_pft_commanderspackerspt5_250912.jpg
03:32
Packers DE Parsons: ‘Defense wins championships’
nbc_pft_wasgbpt2_250912.jpg
09:34
Are Packers a ‘team of destiny’ with Parsons?
nbc_pft_commanderspackerspt4_250912.jpg
07:16
Packers DC Hafley will get targeted as head coach
nbc_pft_wasgbpt1_250912.jpg
05:28
Packers dealt ‘a lot of little blows’ to Daniels
nbc_pft_commanderspackerspt3_250912.jpg
04:46
Packers ‘don’t have many weaknesses offensively’
nbc_pft_nikejersey_250912.jpg
06:53
Packers wear all-white ‘Winter Warning’ uniforms
winstonspeechw.jpg
03:31
Winston’s ‘Eat a W’ speech has ‘staying power’
nbc_nas_trucksbristol_250911.jpg
11:56
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, Bristol
nbc_golf_coreypereira_250911.jpg
02:20
Pereira playing for bigger purpose at Procore
nbc_golf_grouphighlights_250911.jpg
04:34
Spaun, Henley roll at Procore; Scheffler struggles
nbc_golf_procorerd1_250911.jpg
12:44
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 1
smx_round_2_preview.jpg
14:42
Who’s hot, who’s not in SMX heading to St. Louis
nbc_golf_keeganintv_250911.jpg
01:30
Bradley: Procore a ‘big step’ in Ryder Cup prep