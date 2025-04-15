The Valkyries selected Kaitlyn Chen with the No. 30 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Chen starred at Princeton for her first three seasons in college before transferring to UConn for her senior year. While taking on a smaller role at UConn, she started all 40 games for the Huskies and helped lead them to a 12th national championship. Here, she averaged 6.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting a career-best 35.4 percent from beyond the arc. Chen proved she can play a role and contribute to winning, which is what she’ll look to do for the Valkyries in the team’s inaugural WNBA season.