Angel Reese misses Sky’s final game before All-Star break with leg injury

  
Published July 16, 2025 03:16 PM

CHICAGO — Angel Reese didn’t play Wednesday in the Chicago Sky’s final game before the All-Star break because of a leg injury.

The All-Star forward sat on the bench as the Sky hosted the Atlanta Dream. She is set to make her second All-Star Game appearance this weekend in Indianapolis.

Fellow second-year All-Star Caitlin Clark’s availability for the game in her home arena could be in jeopardy as well after she sustained a groin injury Tuesday night in a victory over the Connecticut Sun in Boston.

Reese had 22 points and 10 rebounds Monday for her ninth straight double-double in Chicago’s 91-78 loss to Minnesota. She leads the WNBA with 12.6 rebounds per game.