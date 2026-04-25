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Caitlin Clark returns to the court for the Indiana Fever after 9 months out

  
Published April 25, 2026 04:06 PM
Indiana Fever v New York Liberty

BROOKLYN, NY - APRIL 25: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever and Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty hug before the game during a 2026 preseason game on April 25, 2026 at Barclays Center Arena in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE(Photo by Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images)

Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images

Caitlin Clark was excited to get back on the court Saturday and play in a WNBA game, even if it was just the preseason.

Indiana’s star played in her first game for the Fever in nine months after injuries derailed her second season, limiting her to 13 games.

“This isn’t a real game, I understand that, but that’s how we treat it like a real game,” Clark said before the Fever faced the New York Liberty. “I think anytime you get to put on your uniform and lace up your shoes you don’t take that for granted, especially after coming off last year when I didn’t get to do that very much.”

Clark said she had some nerves and only expected to play about 20-25 minutes.

“Get out there, run around, you know, it’s going to be a little sloppy for both teams,” she said. “That’s kind of what preseason games are.”

Fever coach Stephanie White noticed a difference in Clark this preseason as opposed to her first two in the league.

“I think that’s the thing, watching her play with joy,” White said. “In practice her energy is different, carrying herself in a different way.”

This wasn’t Clark’s first basketball game since suffering a season-ending injury last July. She played for USA Basketball in a World Cup qualifying tournament last month and earned Most Valuable Player honors.

“She was itchy and antsy before training camp started,” said White, who coached her in USA Basketball as well. “Glad she had those games with USA Basketball and came into training camp having played. Now it’s fine tuning.”

While Clark played, a few of the Fever’s others didn’t. Aliyah Boston was out while still recovering from a lower-leg injury. Lexie Hull is also working her way through a hamstring issue.

White said both would have played if it was a regular-season game.

The Fever were also without Ty Harris (knee) and Damiris Dantas, who is not with the team yet.

New York was missing Rebecca Allen, Marine Fauthoux and Satou Sabally, who were out to build their fitness up. Sabally was the biggest offseason acquisition by the Liberty, signing as a free agent.

Leonie Fiebich, Raquel Carrera, Pauline Astier and Ugonne Onyiah weren’t with the Liberty yet as they were finishing up their overseas commitments.