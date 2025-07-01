Caitlin Clark’s groin strain sidelines her for Fever’s 3rd game in row, Commissioner’s Cup vs. Lynx

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw’s push for 3,000 strikeouts a reminder that longevity on the mound is fading fast
San Francisco Giants v Arizona Diamondbacks
Giants at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 1
Brock Boeser
Canucks re-sign Boeser, Rangers land Gavrikov and Devils keep goalie Allen as NHL free agency opens

Top Clips

nbc_dps_nbafreeagency_250701.jpg
Lillard ‘done’ as NBA star after Bucks move on
nbc_roto_rockies_250701.jpg
Avoid Rockies’ Fernandez in fantasy for now
nbc_roto_darrenwaller_250701.jpg
Projecting Waller’s fantasy value with Dolphins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw’s push for 3,000 strikeouts a reminder that longevity on the mound is fading fast
San Francisco Giants v Arizona Diamondbacks
Giants at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 1
Brock Boeser
Canucks re-sign Boeser, Rangers land Gavrikov and Devils keep goalie Allen as NHL free agency opens

Top Clips

nbc_dps_nbafreeagency_250701.jpg
Lillard ‘done’ as NBA star after Bucks move on
nbc_roto_rockies_250701.jpg
Avoid Rockies’ Fernandez in fantasy for now
nbc_roto_darrenwaller_250701.jpg
Projecting Waller’s fantasy value with Dolphins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Caitlin Clark’s groin strain sidelines her for Fever’s 3rd game in row, Commissioner’s Cup vs. Lynx

  
Published July 1, 2025 03:52 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark was ruled out of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup final on Tuesday with a strained groin, her third straight absence for the Indiana Fever.

The Fever announced on their pregame injury report that Clark would sit against the Minnesota Lynx in the championship game of the league’s in-season tournament. The game does not count toward the regular-season standings.

Clark, the first overall pick in the 2024 draft and one of the two captains selected for the WNBA All-Star Game later this month, never missed a game in college at Iowa or with the Fever as a rookie until a strained quadriceps earlier this season kept her out for five games.

The game against the league-leading Lynx was another high-profile matchup Clark’s absence put a bit of a damper on. She missed Indiana’s game on Friday at Dallas that would’ve pitted her against Wings rookie Paige Bueckers and featured the top picks of the last two drafts.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball