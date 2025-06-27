How to watch Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

The Indiana Fever take on the Dallas Wings tonight, Friday, June 27, at American Airlines Center. Tip off is at 7:30 PM ET. See below for additional information on how to live stream tonight’s Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings game.

Last night, the Indiana Fever fell 85-75 to the Sparks on home court. Caitlin Clark did not play due to a groin injury. Her timeline to return remains uncertain.

“I think it’s very much a day-to-day thing... how she responds to treatment,” said Fever head coach Stephanie White.

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year recently returned to the lineup on June 14, after missing five games with a quad injury.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 20 points in the loss. Aari McDonald, whose re-signing was announced by the team on Wednesday, came off the bench to add 14. Aliyah Boston finished with 12 points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

The Dallas Wings earned their fourth win of the season on Tuesday night — a 68-55 victory over the Atlanta Dream. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings in scoring with 21 points, while Bueckers finished with 12 points and 4 assists. Bueckers has scored in double digits in each of her 12 appearances this season.

“We’re finally getting over that hump. We still have to give ourselves grace — new team, new coach, new players — it didn’t come together right away like one would hope,” said Ogunbowale.

“We’ve been trusting each other, trusting our coaches, and just sticking with it. I’m glad it’s showing on the court and hopefully more wins come.”

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings:

When : Tonight, Friday, June 27

: Tonight, Friday, June 27 Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Live Stream: WNBA League Pass

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:

July 1: Commissioner’s Cup Championship

July 17-21: WNBA All-Star Break

July 19: WNBA All-Star Game

September 11: Regular Season Ends

September 14: Playoffs Begin

October 17: Last Possible Finals Date

