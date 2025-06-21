Ogwumike has 25 points and 12 rebounds, Diggins scores 24 to help Storm beat Aces 90-83

LAS VEGAS — Nneka Ogwumike had 25 points and 12 rebounds, Skylar Diggins added 24 points and six assists and the Seattle Storm beat the Las Vegas Aces 90-83 on Friday night.

Gabby Williams had 18 points and 12 rebounds for her first career double-double, and Erica Wheeler scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter for Seattle (8-5).

Jackie Young led the Aces (5-7) with 22 points and A’ja Wilson, who returned from a three-game absence (concussion protocol). added 22 points and 14 rebounds. Rookie Aaliyah Nye scored a season-high 13.

The Aces have lost three straight for the first time this season and just the second since the Storm swept Las Vegas in the best-of-five 2020 WNBA Finals.

Wheeler made a 3-pointer and a layup, Diggins hit a pull-up jumper and Ogwumike made a layup to cap a 9-2 spurt that gave the Storm an 88-81 lead with 2:55 to play. The Aces went 0 for 3 from the field, 3 for 6 from the free-throw line and committed two turnovers over the final 5 1/2 minutes.

Ogwumike had two steals and moved past Sancho Lyttle (634) and Jia Perkins (635) into sixth in WNBA history with 636 career steals.

Jewell Loyd had 15 points for Las Vegas against her former team. Loyd, the No. 1 overall pick by Seattle in the 2015 WNBA draft, helped the Storm win two titles and was a six-time WNBA All-Star during her 10 seasons with the team before she requested a trade last offseason.

The Storm beat Las Vegas 102-82 on May 25 and the Aces beat Seattle 75-70 on June 1.

Up next

The Aces play Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. The Storm, who have won five of six, host New York on Sunday.