Teresa Weatherspoon hired among six coaches for new Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball league

  
Published November 15, 2024 05:28 PM
Teresa Weatherspoon

Jun 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon reacts during the second half of a basketball game against the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Kamil Krzaczynski/Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Teresa Weatherspoon is one of the six coaches hired for the new Unrivaled 3-on-3 league.

The other coaches announced for the new league are former Lakers assistant Phil Handy, Adam Harrington, Nola Henry, DJ Sackmann and Andrew Wade. The league is co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart and offers an option for players to stay in the U.S. during the offseason.

The games will begin on Jan. 17 and be played in Miami. The league has announced nearly all the players in the league and is still trying to get WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark to join.

The Naismith Hall of Famer Weatherspoon, who was fired after one season with the Chicago Sky, previously worked with the New Orleans Pelicans as a player development coach and assistant coach. The new league is emphasizing the hiring of coaches with a player development background.

The league recently announced a multiyear partnership with TNT and its sports platforms to show more than 45 games. Matchups will be shown three nights a week, with twice-weekly games on TNT on Mondays and Fridays. The games on Saturday will be shown on truTV.