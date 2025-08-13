Breece Hall fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Breece Hall 2025 Fantasy Preview

Breece Hall New York Jets Bye:9 Age: 24 HT: 5-11 WT: 217

2024: A top-five running back in summer fantasy drafts, Hall ended up finishing as the RB17 by average PPR points. The culprits were many. Hall’s efficiency cratered from his 2023 marks while his receptions fell from 76 to 57. He scored just eight total touchdowns. Although it’s tempting to blame it all on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets’ overall dysfunction, Hall never presented as a potential solution. That kept the door open for rookies Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis to command touches. They did so, but experienced even less success than their third-year teammate.

What’s changed: Rodgers is gone along with his sycophantic assistant coaches. They have been replaced by former Lions man Aaron Glenn on the sideline and dual-threat QB Justin Fields under center. That duo all but guarantees a run-heavy approach, though Glenn has hinted he could go beyond the Lions’ patented two-man backfield in favor of a three-back approach. That would be disastrous for Hall but is impractical in theory.

Outlook: Unless Allen or Davis massively level up on their disappointing rookie years, Hall remains by far the best runner on this roster, as well as one of its most important pass catchers. Overheated in recent years, Hall’s ADP is more reasonable for 2025. He’s a sturdy RB2 with the upside for much more.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 NYJ 7 80 463 5.8 66.1 4 19 31 218 1 5 115 106 96 2023 NYJ 17 223 994 4.5 58.5 5 76 95 591 4 9 291 253 215 2024 NYJ 16 209 876 4.2 54.8 5 57 76 483 3 8 241 212 184 PROJ.2025 NYJ 17 204 961 4.7 56.5 7 52 77 413 3 10 247 221 195

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

