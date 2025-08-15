Brian Robinson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Brian Robinson Jr. 2025 Fantasy Preview
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB - Washington Commanders
|Bye:12
|Age: 26
|HT: 6-1
|WT: 225
2024: The Commanders were one of the most surprising teams in the league, but third-year pro Robinson more or less repeated his sophomore campaign, fighting through various injuries — knee, hamstring and ankle — as he fell just short of 800 yards rushing across 14 appearances. He was replacement-level both from a yards per carry perspective (4.3) and average rush yards over expected aspect, where he was roughly 0.00 in the advanced metric.
What’s changed: There was plenty of offseason chatter about the Commanders shaking up their backfield, but they ended up settling for the seventh-round addition of Jacory Croskey-Merritt. “JCM” made only one 2024 appearance for Arizona due to eligibility issues, so it’s unclear if the power back is truly ready to threaten Robinson’s early-down workload.
Outlook: Robinson and Austin Ekeler comprise one of the league’s least-satisfying running back duos, especially for an ascendant team like Washington. There could be a new face or two added between now and Week 1, but for now, B-Rob remains a touchdowns-based RB3.
|Year
|Team
|G
|CAR
|YDS
|AVG
|YD/G
|TD
|REC
|TAR
|YDS
|TD
|TOTTD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|WAS
|12
|205
|797
|3.9
|66.4
|2
|9
|12
|60
|1
|3
|113
|108
|104
|2023
|WAS
|15
|178
|733
|4.1
|48.9
|5
|36
|43
|368
|4
|9
|198
|180
|162
|2024
|WAS
|14
|187
|799
|4.3
|57.1
|8
|20
|25
|159
|0
|8
|160
|150
|140
|PROJ.2025
|WAS
|17
|193
|806
|4.2
|47.4
|10
|25
|35
|163
|1
|11
|188
|176
|163
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
