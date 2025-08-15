 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Practice
Richmond starting lineup: Ryan Preece wins NASCAR Cup pole
Denver Bronco OTAs
J.K. Dobbins fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
PGA: BMW Championship - Second Round
Robert MacIntyre leads Scottie Scheffler by five entering weekend at BMW Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bestofhh_250815.jpg
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at BMW Championship
nbc_pl_semenyohl_250815.jpg
Highlights: Semenyo scores two goals v. Liverpool
nbc_golf_gc_macintyresoundreax_250815.jpg
MacIntyre feels ‘comfortable’ at BMW Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Practice
Richmond starting lineup: Ryan Preece wins NASCAR Cup pole
Denver Bronco OTAs
J.K. Dobbins fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
PGA: BMW Championship - Second Round
Robert MacIntyre leads Scottie Scheffler by five entering weekend at BMW Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bestofhh_250815.jpg
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at BMW Championship
nbc_pl_semenyohl_250815.jpg
Highlights: Semenyo scores two goals v. Liverpool
nbc_golf_gc_macintyresoundreax_250815.jpg
MacIntyre feels ‘comfortable’ at BMW Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Robinson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 15, 2025 07:10 PM
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Brian Robinson Jr. 2025 Fantasy Preview

Brian Robinson Jr.RB - Washington CommandersBye:12
Age: 26HT: 6-1WT: 225

2024: The Commanders were one of the most surprising teams in the league, but third-year pro Robinson more or less repeated his sophomore campaign, fighting through various injuries — knee, hamstring and ankle — as he fell just short of 800 yards rushing across 14 appearances. He was replacement-level both from a yards per carry perspective (4.3) and average rush yards over expected aspect, where he was roughly 0.00 in the advanced metric.

What’s changed: There was plenty of offseason chatter about the Commanders shaking up their backfield, but they ended up settling for the seventh-round addition of Jacory Croskey-Merritt. “JCM” made only one 2024 appearance for Arizona due to eligibility issues, so it’s unclear if the power back is truly ready to threaten Robinson’s early-down workload.

Outlook: Robinson and Austin Ekeler comprise one of the league’s least-satisfying running back duos, especially for an ascendant team like Washington. There could be a new face or two added between now and Week 1, but for now, B-Rob remains a touchdowns-based RB3.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 WAS 12 205 797 3.9 66.4 2 9 12 60 1 3 113 108 104
2023 WAS 15 178 733 4.1 48.9 5 36 43 368 4 9 198 180 162
2024 WAS 14 187 799 4.3 57.1 8 20 25 159 0 8 160 150 140
PROJ.2025 WAS 17 193 806 4.2 47.4 10 25 35 163 1 11 188 176 163

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

Mentions
136426.jpg Brian Robinson Jr. Washington Commanders Primary Logo Washington Commanders