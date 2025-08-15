Brian Robinson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Brian Robinson Jr. 2025 Fantasy Preview

Brian Robinson Jr. RB - Washington Commanders Bye:12 Age: 26 HT: 6-1 WT: 225

2024: The Commanders were one of the most surprising teams in the league, but third-year pro Robinson more or less repeated his sophomore campaign, fighting through various injuries — knee, hamstring and ankle — as he fell just short of 800 yards rushing across 14 appearances. He was replacement-level both from a yards per carry perspective (4.3) and average rush yards over expected aspect, where he was roughly 0.00 in the advanced metric.

What’s changed: There was plenty of offseason chatter about the Commanders shaking up their backfield, but they ended up settling for the seventh-round addition of Jacory Croskey-Merritt. “JCM” made only one 2024 appearance for Arizona due to eligibility issues, so it’s unclear if the power back is truly ready to threaten Robinson’s early-down workload.

Outlook: Robinson and Austin Ekeler comprise one of the league’s least-satisfying running back duos, especially for an ascendant team like Washington. There could be a new face or two added between now and Week 1, but for now, B-Rob remains a touchdowns-based RB3.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 WAS 12 205 797 3.9 66.4 2 9 12 60 1 3 113 108 104 2023 WAS 15 178 733 4.1 48.9 5 36 43 368 4 9 198 180 162 2024 WAS 14 187 799 4.3 57.1 8 20 25 159 0 8 160 150 140 PROJ.2025 WAS 17 193 806 4.2 47.4 10 25 35 163 1 11 188 176 163

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

