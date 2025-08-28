Chris Godwin fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Chris Godwin 2025 Fantasy Preview
2024: Godwin opened the 2024 season on a warpath with a 50/576/5 receiving line through seven games. The pace would have seen him approach 1,400 yards and a dozen touchdowns while averaging nearly 20 PPR points per game. Godwin then went down with a dislocated ankle in the final quarter of Week 7, ending his season prematurely.
What’s changed: Godwin was a free agent at the end of the season, but the Bucs weren’t concerned with his medicals coming off the injury and brought him back on a three-year, $66 million contract. The veteran wideout could be ready for Week 1, but the Bucs also gave themselves insurance in the form of first-round rookie Emeka Egbuka.
2025 Outlook: Godwin’s health is the biggest unknown heading into his ninth season. If he isn’t out there and Emeka Egbuka gets a shot to prove himself early in the season, Godwin could be relegated to an outside role once healthy, taking away swathes of the easy-button targets he saw in 2024.
|Year
|Team
|G
|REC
|TAR
|YDS
|AVG
|YD/G
|TD
|TOTTD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|TB
|15
|104
|142
|1023
|9.8
|68.2
|3
|3
|223
|171
|119
|2023
|TB
|17
|83
|130
|1024
|12.3
|60.2
|2
|3
|209
|168
|126
|2024
|TB
|7
|50
|62
|576
|11.5
|82.3
|5
|5
|138
|113
|88
|PROJ. 2025
|TB
|17
|57
|84
|713
|12.5
|41.9
|5
|5
|161
|133
|104
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
