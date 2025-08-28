 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
Brewers sign veteran pitcher Erick Fedde and place All-Star closer Trevor Megill on injured list
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
Ricky Pearsall fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Liv_1920_Sign.jpg
LIV Golf adds summer event in New Orleans with state putting up $7.2 million

Top Clips

2025vueltastage5.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 5
nbc_roto_tong_250827.jpg
Top prospect Tong ‘an electric starting pitcher’
BenGriffinLPL.jpg
Griffin, Young realized potential in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
Brewers sign veteran pitcher Erick Fedde and place All-Star closer Trevor Megill on injured list
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
Ricky Pearsall fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Liv_1920_Sign.jpg
LIV Golf adds summer event in New Orleans with state putting up $7.2 million

Top Clips

2025vueltastage5.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 5
nbc_roto_tong_250827.jpg
Top prospect Tong ‘an electric starting pitcher’
BenGriffinLPL.jpg
Griffin, Young realized potential in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chris Godwin fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 27, 2025 08:20 PM
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Chris Godwin 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: Godwin opened the 2024 season on a warpath with a 50/576/5 receiving line through seven games. The pace would have seen him approach 1,400 yards and a dozen touchdowns while averaging nearly 20 PPR points per game. Godwin then went down with a dislocated ankle in the final quarter of Week 7, ending his season prematurely.

What’s changed: Godwin was a free agent at the end of the season, but the Bucs weren’t concerned with his medicals coming off the injury and brought him back on a three-year, $66 million contract. The veteran wideout could be ready for Week 1, but the Bucs also gave themselves insurance in the form of first-round rookie Emeka Egbuka.

2025 Outlook: Godwin’s health is the biggest unknown heading into his ninth season. If he isn’t out there and Emeka Egbuka gets a shot to prove himself early in the season, Godwin could be relegated to an outside role once healthy, taking away swathes of the easy-button targets he saw in 2024.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 TB 15 104 142 1023 9.8 68.2 3 3 223 171 119
2023 TB 17 83 130 1024 12.3 60.2 2 3 209 168 126
2024 TB 7 50 62 576 11.5 82.3 5 5 138 113 88
PROJ. 2025 TB 17 57 84 713 12.5 41.9 5 5 161 133 104

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

Mentions
Godwin_Chris.jpg Chris Godwin Jr. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Primary Logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers