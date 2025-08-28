Chris Godwin fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Chris Godwin 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: Godwin opened the 2024 season on a warpath with a 50/576/5 receiving line through seven games. The pace would have seen him approach 1,400 yards and a dozen touchdowns while averaging nearly 20 PPR points per game. Godwin then went down with a dislocated ankle in the final quarter of Week 7, ending his season prematurely.

What’s changed: Godwin was a free agent at the end of the season, but the Bucs weren’t concerned with his medicals coming off the injury and brought him back on a three-year, $66 million contract. The veteran wideout could be ready for Week 1, but the Bucs also gave themselves insurance in the form of first-round rookie Emeka Egbuka.

2025 Outlook: Godwin’s health is the biggest unknown heading into his ninth season. If he isn’t out there and Emeka Egbuka gets a shot to prove himself early in the season, Godwin could be relegated to an outside role once healthy, taking away swathes of the easy-button targets he saw in 2024.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 TB 15 104 142 1023 9.8 68.2 3 3 223 171 119 2023 TB 17 83 130 1024 12.3 60.2 2 3 209 168 126 2024 TB 7 50 62 576 11.5 82.3 5 5 138 113 88 PROJ. 2025 TB 17 57 84 713 12.5 41.9 5 5 161 133 104

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

