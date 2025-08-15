J.K. Dobbins fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

J.K. Dobbins 2025 Fantasy Preview

J.K. Dobbins RB - Denver Broncos Bye:12 Age: 26 HT: 5-10 WT: 212

2024: A late April signing, Dobbins ended up the lead back in an inadequate Chargers committee. The injury-cursed former Raven did begin the season with shocking back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances but never again reached the century mark on the ground. Increasingly less efficient as the year wore on, Dobbins also missed Weeks 13-16 with a(nother) knee injury.

What’s changed: Recognizing that his 2024 was something of a best-case outcome, the Chargers let Dobbins walk in free agency rather than hitting on 17. Dobbins’ open market waiting period increased from 2024’s one month to three, though he again landed in a place where he could actually do fantasy damage.

Outlook: If the Broncos aren’t ready to trust second-round rookie R.J. Harvey on the money downs, Dobbins could see far more work than fantasy managers are expecting. The problem is, his “fantasy value” would still be more about the points he’s taking from Harvey than creating for himself. A low-ceiling later-round flier, Dobbins’ floor also isn’t much to call home about.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 BAL 8 92 520 5.7 65 2 7 8 42 1 3 81 78 74 2023 BAL 1 8 22 2.8 22 1 2 3 15 0 1 12 11 10 2024 LAC 13 195 905 4.6 69.6 9 32 38 153 0 9 192 176 160 PROJ.2025 DEN 17 140 614 4.4 36.1 7 38 51 205 2 9 172 152 133

