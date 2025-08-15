 Skip navigation
Quinshon Judkins fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 15, 2025 06:26 PM
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Quinshon Judkins 2025 Fantasy Preview

Quinshon JudkinsRB -Cleveland BrownsBye:9
Age: 21HT: 5-11WT: 221

2024: Originally recruited to Ole Miss, Judkins (6’/221) was inarguably the best freshman running back in the country in 2022, totaling 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns on 274 carries. His efficiency plummeted from 5.7 yards per carry to 4.3 in his sophomore season, as he supplied 1,158 yards on a nearly identical workload. Looking for a power complement to TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State then lured Judkins away from Ole Miss ahead of their 2024 national championship campaign.

What’s changed: Splitting the backfield with another future NFL back, Judkins rushed only 194 times, but his efficiency rebounded as he went off for 1,060 yards and 14 scores. Judkins is a serviceable pass-catcher but nothing more, having caught 22 balls in each of his final two seasons. The former Buckeye was a physical and consistent runner in college, but scouts were quick to point out his lack of top-end speed.

Outlook: Second-rounder Judkins was supposed to begin his rookie year as the Browns’ clear-cut early-down back, but he was arrested and charged with domestic violence in July. Still unsigned as of this writing, Judkins appears destined for a stay on the commissioner’s exempt list, and might not even play NFL football in 2025. That leaves holdover Jerome Ford and fellow rookie Dylan Sampson as the Browns’ top two backs for the time being.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
PROJ.2025 CLE 17 177 672 3.8 39.6 6 39 57 306 3 9 191 172 152

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

