MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Hollywood Brown fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Olympics: Athletics-Evening Session
Kishane Thompson edges Noah Lyles in Olympic 100m rematch
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Opening Night
Xavier Worthy fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoalricharlison_250816.jpg
Richarlison drills Spurs 1-0 ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_sunderlandentrance_250816.jpg
Sunderland fans in full voice in their PL return
nbc_pl_avlnewhl_250816.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Newcastle Matchweek 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rico Dowdle fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 16, 2025 10:12 AM
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Rico Dowdle 2025 Fantasy Preview

Rico DowdleRB - Carolina PanthersBye:14
Age: 27HT: 5-11WT: 215

2024: Attempting to move on from the Tony Pollard era, the Cowboys were reluctant to fully commit to Dowdle as their lead back. That finally changed in the team’s six games after Thanksgiving, where Dowdle piled up 133 of his 274 touches. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry during that season-closing timespan. For the year, Dowdle was reasonably efficient. He caught 39 total passes.

What’s changed: For whatever reason, the Cowboys didn’t want Dowdle back, opting for an even more tortured four-man pileup. Failing to secure a starting opportunity in free agency, Dowdle had to settle for No. 2 duties in Carolina, where Trevor Etienne was added in the fourth round one month later.

Outlook: With Chuba Hubbard the overwhelming favorite for early-down touches, Dowdle finds himself competing with Etienne for change-of-pace work. None of the three are elite pass-catching backs, but that role is Dowdle’s most obvious path to standalone value. Dowdle is a shaky late-round pick whose contingency value is probably best left on wires to begin the year.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 DAL 5 0 0 nan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2023 DAL 16 89 361 4.1 22.6 2 17 22 144 2 4 92 83 75
2024 DAL 16 235 1079 4.6 67.4 2 39 49 249 3 5 198 178 159
PROJ.2025 CAR 17 112 447 4 26.3 3 37 51 214 1 4 128 109 91

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

