Rico Dowdle fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Rico Dowdle 2025 Fantasy Preview

Rico Dowdle RB - Carolina Panthers Bye:14 Age: 27 HT: 5-11 WT: 215

2024: Attempting to move on from the Tony Pollard era, the Cowboys were reluctant to fully commit to Dowdle as their lead back. That finally changed in the team’s six games after Thanksgiving, where Dowdle piled up 133 of his 274 touches. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry during that season-closing timespan. For the year, Dowdle was reasonably efficient. He caught 39 total passes.

What’s changed: For whatever reason, the Cowboys didn’t want Dowdle back, opting for an even more tortured four-man pileup. Failing to secure a starting opportunity in free agency, Dowdle had to settle for No. 2 duties in Carolina, where Trevor Etienne was added in the fourth round one month later.

Outlook: With Chuba Hubbard the overwhelming favorite for early-down touches, Dowdle finds himself competing with Etienne for change-of-pace work. None of the three are elite pass-catching backs, but that role is Dowdle’s most obvious path to standalone value. Dowdle is a shaky late-round pick whose contingency value is probably best left on wires to begin the year.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 DAL 5 0 0 nan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2023 DAL 16 89 361 4.1 22.6 2 17 22 144 2 4 92 83 75 2024 DAL 16 235 1079 4.6 67.4 2 39 49 249 3 5 198 178 159 PROJ.2025 CAR 17 112 447 4 26.3 3 37 51 214 1 4 128 109 91

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

