Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE: Champions League updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Atletico Madrid host Barcelona on Tuesday in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal and they have a healthy lead to protect.

MORE — Champions League scores & semifinal matchups

Diego Simeone’s side secured a shock 2-0 win at the Nou Camp in the first leg, which was helped by a red card to Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsi just before half time. Still, Atleti were clinical when their big chances arrived and even though they sit fourth in La Liga (22 points behind leaders Barcelona) they have really stepped things up in the Champions League this season and remain a proper cup team.

Barcelona look certain to win a second-straight La Liga title under Hansi Flick, but they have a mountain to climb in Madrid if they want to reach consecutive Champions League semifinals. Still, if any team in Europe can quickly erase a 2-0 deficit it’s this Barca side. Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Co. can score in bunches but they know how tough Atleti will make this.

For live updates and highlights throughout Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live updates - by Andy Edwards

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live score: 0-0 (2-1 agg.)

Goalscorers: None

Atletico Madrid starting XI

Lineups TBA at 2 pm ET.

Barcelona starting XI

Lineups TBA at 2 pm ET.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (April 14)

Venue: Riyadh Air Metropolitano — Madrid

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Atletico Madrid team news, focus

Goalkeeper and legend Jan Oblak has returned to training ahead of this game, which is a huge boost, and USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso is also back in training after his injury. David Hancko, Jose Gimenez and Pablo Barrios are all doubts, while Marc Pubill is suspended. Atletico will make this very scrappy and press high in moments and they have the quality of Julian Alvarez, Antoine Griezmann, Ademola Lookman and Alexander Sorloth to hurt Barca on the break.

Barcelona team news, focus

Raphinha and Andreas Christensen remain out injured, with the former a massive loss in attack. Cubarsi is suspended after his red card in the first leg, while Marc Bernal and Gerard Martin are pushing to feature. Lewandowski will lead the line with Yamal on the right and then the likes of Marcus Rashford, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres will all be pushing to start as Barca aim to score early and make this very uncomfortable for Atletico.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona prediction

This feels like it could be another memorable European night for Barcelona, but Atletico will dig in and just get over the line. Atletico Madrid 1-2 Barcelona (Atletico Madrid win 3-2 on aggregate).