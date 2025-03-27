Cubs at Diamondbacks prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for March 27

Opening Day for the Cubs and Diamondbacks finds the National League clubs squaring off in Phoenix on Thursday night.

Justin Steele is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Zac Gallen for the Diamondbacks.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Diamondbacks

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: MSN, DBACKS.TV

Odds for the Cubs at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Chicago Cubs (+110), Arizona Diamondbacks (-130)

Spread: Cubs +1.5 (-190), Diamondbacks -1.5 (+155)

Total: 8.5 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Diamondbacks

Thursday’s pitching matchup (March 27): Justin Steele vs. Zac Gallen

Cubs: Justin Steele

Spring Training - 1GP, 4.0 IP, 0-1, 11.25 ERA, 5 Ks Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen

Spring Training - 4GP, 9.1 IP, 2-0, 2.89 ERA, 10 Ks



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Diamondbacks

Prized offseason acquisition Kyle Tucker was just 3-30 (.100) in 13 Spring Training games

Highly touted 1B Michael Busch was 15-36 (.417) in 14 Spring Training games

Corbin Carroll hit .400 (18-45) in Spring Training for Arizona

Corbin Burnes gave up 9 earned runs in 16 IP this Spring

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s game between the Cubs and the Diamondbacks

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Cubs and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Arizona on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Diamondbacks -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 8.5.

