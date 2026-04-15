Cubs at Phillies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 15

The Chicago Cubs (8-9) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (8-9) in the final matchup of a three-game series. The Cubs won yesterday, 10-4 after the Phillies won the opening game, 13-7.

Chicago evened up the series with a 10-4 win yesterday in a series that has featured 34 total runs! The Cubs are now 4-4 on the road this season and scored 43 total runs (10th-most) with the seventh-best batting average (.247). Chicago is back at home versus the Mets this weekend with three day games on tap.

Philadelphia is now 2-2 in the last four games and 2-5 in the last seven games. The Phillies are 5-6 at home and own and the third-worst ERA (5.25) and allow the third-highest opponent batting average (.274). Offensively, the Phillies are tied for the third-most home runs hit at home (14), but are 18th in batting average (.241). Philadelphia hosts Atlanta this weekend for a three-game set before going to Chicago to face the Cubs again.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Cubs at Phillies



Date: Wednesday, April 14, 2026

Time: 6:40 PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Cubs at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Chicago Cubs (+119), Philadelphia Phillies (-143)

Spread: Cubs +1.5 (-175), Phillies -1.5 (+144)

Total: 8.5

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Phillies



Wednesday’s pitching matchup (April 15): Jesus Luzardo vs. Shota Imanaga



Cubs: Shota Imanaga

2026 stats: 16.0 IP, 0-1, 2.81 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 20 Ks, 4 BB



Phillies: Jesus Luzardo

2026 Stats: 17.1 IP, 1-2, 6.23 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 26 Ks, 4 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Phillies’ Bryce Harper is hitting .258 with 16 hits and 30 total bases over 62 at-bats

is hitting .258 with 16 hits and 30 total bases over 62 at-bats The Phillies’ Alec Bohm is hitting .153 with nine hits and 12 strikeouts over 59 at-bats

is hitting .153 with nine hits and 12 strikeouts over 59 at-bats The Cubs’ Nico Hoerner is hitting .303 with 20 hits and 30 total bases over 66 at-bats

is hitting .303 with 20 hits and 30 total bases over 66 at-bats The Cubs’ Michael Busch is hitting .161 with nine hits, 13 strikeouts, and nine walks over 56 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Phillies



The Cubs are 6-11 ATS this season

The Phillies are an MLB-worst 4-13 ATS this season

The Cubs are 10-6-1 to the Over this season

The Phillies are 9-7-1 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Phillies

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Cubs and the Phillies.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cubs at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 8.5

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