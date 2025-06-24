Diamondbacks at White Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats for June 24

It’s Tuesday, June 24 and the Diamondbacks (40-38) are in Chicago to take on the White Sox (25-54). Ryne Nelson is slated to take the mound for Arizona against Jordan Leasure for Chicago.

The Diamondbacks took the first game of the series being a dominant 10-0 victory versus the White Sox. Chicago is 2-10 over the past 12 games and 2-2 in the last four entering this contest.

Arizona has won four of the previous five games with all coming by two or more runs. The only loss for the DBacks during that stretch was a 4-2 loss in Colorado. This is the eighth road game of a nine-game road trip for Arizona.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at White Sox

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: ARID, CHSN

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the White Sox

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Diamondbacks (-161), White Sox (+135)

Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at White Sox

Pitching matchup for June 24, 2025: Ryne Nelson vs. Jordan Leasure

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson, (4-2, 3.88 ERA)

Last outing: 5.2 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Run Allowed, 1 Hit Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts White Sox: Jordan Leasure, (2-4, 4.23 ERA)

Last outing: 0.2 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 0 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 1 Strikeout

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Diamondbacks and the White Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the White Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at White Sox

The White Sox have lost 8 of their last 10 games

The Diamondbacks’ last 3 games versus the White Sox have gone over the Total

The Diamondbacks have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.46 units

Chicago is 2-10 on the ML in the last 12 games

Arizona is 6-10 when Ryne Nelson pitches this season and 2-0 in the past two

