Dodgers vs vs Rockies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 20

The Colorado Rockies (9-13) go for the series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers (15-6) at Coors Field. The Dodgers won Game 1, 7-1, but the Rockies took the next two, 4-3 and 9-6.

Colorado was on a 1-6 stretch entering the series with Los Angeles, but certainly stepped up their play. The Rockies won back-to-back games versus the Dodgers for the first time in four years. Entering the final matchup of the four-game set, the Rockies own the MLB’s 13th-best batting average (.241) and 19th-ranked ERA (4.14).

Los Angeles was handed its first back-to-back losses this season and despite that, they still have the MLB’s best record. The Dodgers offense has been out of this world with a .289 batting average (1st), 37 home runs (1st), and 207 hits (2nd).

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Rockies



Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

Time: 8:40 PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-219), Colorado Rockies (+179)

Spread: Rockies +1.5 (+129), Dodgers -1.5 (-156)

Total: 11.5

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Rockies



Monday’s pitching matchup (April 20): Justin Wrobleski vs. Jose Quintana



Rockies: Jose Quintana

2026 stats: 8.0 IP, 0-1, 5.63 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, 3 Ks, 8 BB



Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski

2026 Stats: 17.0 IP, 2-0, 2.12 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 6 Ks, 5 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Rockies’ Mickey Moniak is hitting .273 with 15 hits and 36 total bases over 55 at-bats

is hitting .273 with 15 hits and 36 total bases over 55 at-bats The Rockies’ Jordan Beck is hitting .122 with 5 hits and 9 strikeouts over 41 at-bats

is hitting .122 with 5 hits and 9 strikeouts over 41 at-bats The Dodgers’ Andy Pages is hitting .382 with 29 hits and 48 total bases over 76 at-bats

is hitting .382 with 29 hits and 48 total bases over 76 at-bats The Dodgers’ Alex Freeland is hitting .218 with 12 hits and 19 strikeouts over 55 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Rockies



The Rockies are 14-8 ATS this season

The Dodgers are 11-10 ATS this season

The Rockies are 14-8 to the Under this season, ranking second-best

The Dodgers are 11-10 to the Under this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Rockies

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Dodgers and the Rockies.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 11.5

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