Guardians at Twins Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for May 21

Its Wednesday, May 21 and the Guardians (25-21) are in Minneapolis to take on the Twins (26-21) ...or at least attempt to as this is the series that refuses to take the field. These teams are looking to complete a doubleheader after two days of rain. This is a preview of Game 2.

Gavin Williams is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Chris Paddack for Minnesota.

These teams will first complete a game initially postponed on Monday due to inclement weather. That game was paused with the Guardians trailing the Twins 2-1 in the fourth inning.

Lets dive into this afternoon’s second game and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Twins

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Time: 3:00PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: CLEG, MNNT

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Guardians at the Twins

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Guardians (+108), Twins (-126)

Spread: Twins -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Twins

Pitching matchup for May 21, 2025: Gavin Williams vs. Chris Paddack

Guardians: Gavin Williams (3-2, 4.29 ERA)

Last outing: 5/14 vs. Milwaukee - 5IP, 2ER, 4H, 1BB, 6Ks Twins: Chris Paddack (2-3, 4.05 ERA)

Last outing: 5/15 at Baltimore - 7IP, 0ER, 3H, 1BB, 3Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Twins

The Twins have won 9 of their last 10 games

The Under is 4-1 in the Guardians’ last 5 games against AL Central teams

The Twins are up 2.86 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at Target Field

Steven Kwan is 1-15 over his last 4 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for today’s Game 2 between the Guardians and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Guardians and the Twins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Twins on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: