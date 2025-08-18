Mariners at Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 18

Its Monday, August 18 and the Mariners (68-57) are in Philadelphia to open a series against the Phillies (71-53).

Logan Gilbert is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Ranger Suárez for Philadelphia.

The Phillies are in control of the National League East leading the Mets in the division by 5.5 games after taking two of three over the weekend in Washington. Sunday, Philly outslugged the Nationals, 11-9. Alec Bohm went 2-4 with a home run and three runs batted in to pace the attack in his first game since July 18.

The Mariners lost two of three at Citi Field over the weekend to the Mets. Yesterday, George Kirby was smacked by New York allowing seven runs in just 4.2 innings. Cal Raleigh did go deep for the 47th time this season in the loss.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Phillies

Date: Monday, August 18, 2025

Time: 10:45PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: RSNW, NBCSP, MLBN

Odds for the Mariners at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Mariners (-107), Phillies (-112)

Spread: Phillies 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Phillies

Pitching matchup for August 18, 2025: Logan Gilbert vs. Ranger Suárez

Mariners: Logan Gilbert (3-4, 3.31 ERA)

Last outing: August 13 at Baltimore - 2.84 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Phillies: Ranger Suárez (8-6, 3.29 ERA)

Last outing: August 12 at Cincinnati - 10.13 ERA, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 10 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Phillies

This season Ranger Suarez has an ERA of 3.29 and a WHIP of 1.20

has an ERA of 3.29 and a WHIP of 1.20 Ranger Suarez has not struck out more than 5 in 5 of his last 6 starts

has not struck out more than 5 in 5 of his last 6 starts The Phillies have won 4 of their last 5 games against AL West teams

Bryce Harper has at least 1 hit in 3 of his last 4 games (5-17) with 1 HR and 5 RBIs

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mariners and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Mariners at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

