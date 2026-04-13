Mets vs Dodgers Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 13

The New York Mets (7-9) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (11-4) meet up on ESPN and MLB TV for the start of a three-game series in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is coming off a loss, but is 7-2 over the last nine games and won three straight series. The Dodgers’ offense has been cooking as they lead the league in home runs (28), batting average (.290), and OPS (.864).

New York is on a five-game losing streak and has scored two or fewer runs in four of those five games. The Mets have been outscored 30-9 over that span and allowed four or more runs in four of those five games.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Mets at Dodgers

Date: Monday, April 13, 2026

Time: 10:10 PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV / ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Mets at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-171), New York Mets (+141)

Spread: Mets +1.5 (-143), Dodgers -1.5 (+119)

Total: 8.5

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Dodgers

Monday’s pitching matchup (April 13): David Peterson vs. Justin Wrobleski



Mets: David Peterson

2026 stats: 14.2 IP, 0-2, 6.14 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 14 Ks, 6 BB



Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski

2026 Stats: 9.0 IP, 0-0, 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 4 Ks, 5 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Mets’ Luis Robert Jr. is hitting .319 with 15 hits and 21 total bases over 47 at-bats

is hitting .319 with 15 hits and 21 total bases over 47 at-bats The Mets’ Francisco Lindor is hitting .188 with 12 hits and 13 strikeouts over 64 at-bats

is hitting .188 with 12 hits and 13 strikeouts over 64 at-bats The Dodgers’ Andy Pages is hitting .429 with 24 hits and 40 total bases over 56 at-bats

is hitting .429 with 24 hits and 40 total bases over 56 at-bats The Dodgers’ Alex Freeland is hitting .220 with nine hits and 14 strikeouts over 41 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Dodgers



The Mets 6-10 ATS this season

The Dodgers are 8-7 ATS this season

The Mets are 7-7-2 to the Over this season

The Dodgers are 8-7 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Dodgers and the Mets.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 8.5

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