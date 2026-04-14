Mets vs Dodgers Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 14

The New York Mets (7-10) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (12-4) meet up on MLB TV for the second of a three-game series in Los Angeles. The Dodgers won 4-0 yesterday.

Los Angeles has won eight of the last 10 games and have a chance to win their fourth consecutive series with a win today. Yesterday’s win was the Dodgers first shutout victory of the season. The Dodgers’ team ERA is down to 3.40 (6th) and they lead the MLB in opponent batting average (.205).

New York has lost six straight games and have been outscored 34-9 over that span. Over the last seven days and seven games, the Mets are hitting .198 (26th) with the third-fewest walks (13), and tied for the fifth-fewest home runs (4).

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Mets at Dodgers

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Time: 10:10 PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Mets at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-219), New York Mets (+179)

Spread: Mets +1.5 (-122), Dodgers -1.5 (+102)

Total: 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Dodgers

Monday’s pitching matchup (April 13): Nolan McLean vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto



Mets: Nolan McLean

2026 stats: 16.2 IP, 1-1, 2.70 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 20 Ks, 6 BB



Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

2026 Stats: 18.0 IP, 2-1, 2.50 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 14 Ks, 2 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Mets’ Luis Robert Jr. is hitting .300 with 15 hits and 21 total bases over 50 at-bats

is hitting .300 with 15 hits and 21 total bases over 50 at-bats The Mets’ Francisco Lindor is hitting .176 with 12 hits and 13 strikeouts over 68 at-bats

is hitting .176 with 12 hits and 13 strikeouts over 68 at-bats The Dodgers’ Andy Pages is hitting .417 with 25 hits and 44 total bases over 60 at-bats

is hitting .417 with 25 hits and 44 total bases over 60 at-bats The Dodgers’ Alex Freeland is hitting .220 with nine hits and 14 strikeouts over 41 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Dodgers



The Mets 6-11 ATS this season

The Dodgers are 9-7 ATS this season

The Mets are 7-8-2 to the Over this season

The Dodgers are 8-8 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Dodgers and the Mets.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 7.5

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