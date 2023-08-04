 Skip navigation
MLB Futures Best Bets: Ronald Acuna Jr.

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published August 4, 2023 07:08 AM
MLB: AUG 02 Angels at Braves

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 02: Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 is congratulated by his teammates after scoring during the MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Atlanta Braves on August 2, 2023 at TRUIST Park in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Vaughn Dalzell likes the value of Ronald Acuna Jr. joining the 40-40 club, a group that accomplishes hitting 40-plus homers and stealing 40-plus bases.

Ronald Acuna Jr. to join 40-40 Club (+230)

This prop is solely based on whether or not Ronald Acuna Jr. can hit 15 home runs over the next 56 games as he’s already totaled 51 stolen bases.

Acuna Jr. leads the MLB in stolen bases and is tied-10th in homers with 25 on the year.

What’s impressive about this MVP-type season for Acuna, he has 59 strikeouts, 58 walks, and 51 stolen bases in 106 games, making him one of the most dynamic and disciplined players at the plate and on base.

In 2019, Acuna set career-highs in games played (156) and homers (41), which he’s on pace to come close or break this year. Acuna could play all 162 games if he wishes, which would certainly boost his chances of cashing the 40-40 club ticket, but even at 156, Acuna can hit 15 more bombs.

Statistically, Acuna averages a homer in every 0.23 games, which means he would end up at 38.2 homers over 162 games at this current pace.

However, the Atlanta superstar has hit two homers in the past five games and has upcoming series against the Cubs, Pirates, and Mets over the next 10 games.

Acuna could and should hit a few dingers in those three series against pitchers like Carlos Carrasco, Kyle Hendricks, Mitch Keller, Quinn Priester, and Jose Quintana (4 HRs vs that group).

Atlanta also has the third-easiest strength of schedule remaining in the NL and the ninth-easiest overall in the MLB. With 10 games versus the Rockies and Nationals, plus 14 against the Pirates and Mets, Acuna should have plenty of access to lower-end pitchers on losing teams.

Give me Acuna to join the 40-40 club on FanDuel at +230 odds down to +150. This prop is listed under specials or player specials.

Pick: Ronald Acuna Jr. to join 40-40 Club (1u)

