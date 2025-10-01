Reds at Dodgers Wild Card Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, trends, and stats

Preparing to defend their World Series crown, the Dodgers seemed to awaken from their summer slumber in the final week or two of the regular season winning nine of their last 11 games. They carried that momentum into Game 1 of their Wild Card series last night at Chavez Ravine, jumping out to an 8-0 lead before ultimately winning 10-5. Shohei Ohtani led off the bottom of the first with a home run. He and Teoscar Hernandez each homered twice in the win and Blake Snell was dominant allowing two runs on four hits over seven innings while striking out nine.

LA’s bullpen was leaky and that should make Dodger Nation a bit nervous, but seeing Snell control the game and the bats come alive is without question a combination the rest of baseball noticed.

Game 2 is now a must-win for Cincinnati. They will send Zach Littell to the mound while the Dodgers will counter with Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Yamamoto made 30 starts this season finishing with 12 wins and the fourth-best ERA in baseball at 2.49. Littell carries a regular season record of 10-8 with a 3.81 ERA into the contest. Cincinnati has won his last four starts.

Lets take a closer look at the number for Game 2 and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Dodgers - Game 2

Date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Time: 9:08PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Odds for the Reds at the Dodgers - Game 2

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Cincinnati Reds (+223), LA Dodgers (-281)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (-132)

Total: 8.0 runs



Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Dodgers - Game 2

Pitching matchup for October 1, 2025: Zack Littell vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Reds: Zack Littell (10-8, 3.81)

Acquired from Tampa Bay at the deadline, Littell closed the season strong allowing 3 runs over his final 2 starts (9.2 IP) Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA)

Yamamoto has not allowed a run over his last 2 starts (11.1 IP) and just 3 runs over his last 5 starts (34 IP)



vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Dodgers

In 17 playoff games over the last 2 seasons, Shohei Ohtani now has 5 HRs and 13 RBIs

now has 5 HRs and 13 RBIs In his last 3 postseasons (19 games), Teoscar Hernandez is hitting .262 with 7 HRs and 20 RBIs

is hitting .262 with 7 HRs and 20 RBIs Yoshinobu Yamamoto started 4 games in last season’s title run for LA compiling a 2-0 record with a 3.86 ERA

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s Game 2 between the Reds and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Reds and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.



