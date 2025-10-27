2025-26 NBA MVP ladder, race: Odds, power rankings, frontrunners including Wembanyama and Gilgeous-Alexander!

Opening week of the NBA was incredible if you were a fan of the Spurs or Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder gave us back-to-back 2 OT games, while the Spurs are 3-0 behind near triple-double outings from Victor Wembanyama!

Vaughn Dalzell’s Week 2 MVP Rankings

1. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs (+275) Points Per Game: 33.3 (T-6th)

Rebounds Per Game: 13.3 (4th)

Blocks Per Game: 6.0 (1st)

Victor Wembanyama saw his odds drop from +1200 to +350 to +275 after each game and there is no mistake in the movement. Wemby has gone nuclear, bananas, insane in the membrane — whatever you want to call it through three games.

Not only is Wembanyama the heavy favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year (-250), he is second behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP. All Wemby had to do in order to gain this steam was average 33.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 6.0 blocks, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 steals over 32.7 minutes through three games. In his last outing versus the Nets, the 21-year-old had 31 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 blocks, which wasn’t as impressive as the game before when Wembanyama recorded 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 blocks on the Pelicans.

We can see multiple games with triple-doubles in points, rebounds, and blocks this season from Wembanyama and if could break Mark Eaton’s NBA record 5.56 blocks per game (1984-85), then Wemby could be the third DPOY and MVP since I was born! Giannis Antetoknoimpo did it in 2019-20 and Hakeem Oljauwon in 1993-94.

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (+275) Points Per Game: 40.0 (1st)

Assists Per Game: 5.0 (T-32nd)

Rebounds Per Game: 6.0 RPG (T-66th)

There wasn’t a more exciting game than the Rockets and Thunder tip off to the NBA season, or was it the Thunder versus Pacers a few nights later? It’s hard to pick, but what we know is the Thunder are apart of some exciting basketball and have a target on their backs.

Being the reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was expected to come out and put up 30-plus points a night, but without Jalen Williams, SGA has worked overtime. SGA dropped 35 points versus the Rockets, then 55 points on the Pacers before coming back down to Earth with 30 against the Hawks.

Gilgeous-Alexander is a walking bucket and either in his prime or entering it right before our eyes. Through three games, he’s also contributing in about every area such as free-throw attempts (44), rebounds (6.0), assists (5.0), and on the defensive end with 3.0 combined blocks and steals per game. His 36.1% usage rate ranks second behind Luka Doncic making it hard to argue against anyone saying SGA will win back-to-back MVPs.

3. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (+400) Points Per Game: 17.6 (T-59th)

Rebounds Per Game: 13.5 (3rd)

Assists Per Game: 12.5 (1st)

Another game, another triple-double. Nikola Jokic started out the season with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists, then followed that up with 14 points, 15 assists, and 14 rebounds. While we all like to see the 30-point triple-double, Jokic leads the NBA in potential assists per game (18.5), assists per game (12.5), and second in rebound chances per game (23.5).

Jokic can make it three-straight triple-doubles to start the year on Peacock Monday against Minnesota, which he has never done to start a season. The downfall of his start gas been the three-point shooting. Jokic has gone 2-for-16 from deep (12.5%) with eight free-throw attempts. Those numbers need to improve fast, but Jokic is safely a top three pick for MVP.

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (+1300) Points Per Game: 36.0 (2nd)

Rebounds Per Game: 16.0 (1st)

Assists Per Game: 7.0 (T-14th)

You couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season for Giannis Antetokounmpo as a fantasy manager. The Greek Freak has double-doubled in three straight games, leads the NBA in rebounds (16.0 RPG), and second in points (36.0) after three-straight 30-plus point outings. Against Cleveland, Antetokounmpo went for 40 points, 14 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Antetokounmpo missed 15 games last season and will have to weather a larger load without Khris Middleton (Wizards), Damian Lillard (Portland), and Brook Lopez (Clippers) this year. It’s very possible Giannis averages 30/12/6 or better this season, but whether or not he can stay healthy and maintain this usage rate (34.7%) will be my biggest question.

5. Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers (+500) Points Per Game: 46.0

Assists Per Game: 11.5

Rebounds Per Game: 8.5

I was excited for the Luka Doncic show without LeBron James and he delivered in the first two games of the season. Doncic dropped 43 and 49-point double-doubles against the Warriors and Timberwolves. Unfortunately, Doncic missed the Lakers’ previous game against the Kings because of a finger and leg injury that will cost at least one week.

If you still like Doncic to win MVP, wait one more week or three to four more games before betting on Doncic — you will get a better price than the +500 being offered now.

Take Luka, Giannis to lead NBA in points per game Trysta Krick and Drew Dinsick reveal their picks for who will score the most points per game during the 2025-26 NBA regular season, sharing why Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama are great choices.

Stock Up

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs (+275)

Rebounds Per Game: 13.3 (4th)

Blocks Per Game: 6.0 (1st)

We all expected Victor Wembanyama to start the season off with a bang, but his stat lines are absurd. Wemby posted 40/15/3, 29/11/9, and 31/14/6 in points, rebounds, and blocks.

The third-year big man is clearly the biggest riser in terms of the MVP stock market with Giannis Antetokounmpo being second. With San Antonio being 3-0, we NBA fans couldn’t have asked for a better start from Wembanyama.

Stock Down

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (+3500) Points Per Game: 25.7 (20th)

Assists Per Game: 2.0 (T-127th)

Rebounds Per Game: 4.0 (T-127th)

Anthony Edwards started the season hot with 41 and 31 points against the Blazers and Lakers, but exited after five minutes against the Pacers with hamstring tightness. Edwards’ odds went from +2000 to +3500 and they will likely drop a little more.

The Timberwolves take on the Nuggets Monday Night and he has been ruled out for that matchup. Minnesota hosts the Lakers Wednesday night and Luka Doncic will be out for that matchup, so Edwards likely sits there before going to Charlotte on Saturday, which gives Edwards a two-to-three day window to get right if he misses Wednesday. This could be a time to buy the dip, but I’d pass at the +3500 price.

