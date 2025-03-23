76ers vs. Hawks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 23

It’s Sunday, March 23, and the Philadelphia 76ers (23-47) and Atlanta Hawks (34-36) are all set to square off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The 76ers are currently 11-25 on the road with a point differential of -5, while the Hawks have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home. Atlanta won the only meeting of the season 132-123 on March 10. This is the second of three matchups.

Atlanta has won two straight games and four of the past six, including last night’s win over the Warriors. Philadelphia lost three straight and six of the previous seven games entering this meeting.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch 76ers vs. Hawks live today

Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Time: 6:00PM EST

Site: State Farm Arena

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for 76ers vs. Hawks

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: 76ers (+370), Hawks (-488)

Spread: Hawks -10.5

Over/Under: 236 points

That gives the 76ers an implied team point total of 116.88, and the Hawks 122.36.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s 76ers vs. Hawks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Hawks to cover against the 76ers:

“Atlanta played last night and beat the Warriors, and while I don’t like backing teams on no rest, the 76ers aren’t a team worth backing at all. The Hawks continue their push to climb the eastern standings, while the 76ers continue to look forward to the end of the season. It’s Hawks or pass.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s 76ers & Hawks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia 76ers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +10.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 236.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of 76ers vs. Hawks on Sunday

The 76ers have lost 3 straight road games

The Hawks’ last 6 games versus the 76ers have gone over the Total

Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division sides

