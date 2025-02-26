76ers vs. Knicks Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 26

It’s Wednesday, February 26, and the Philadelphia 76ers (20-37) and New York Knicks (37-20) are all set to square off from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The 76ers are currently 10-17 on the road with a point differential of -5, while the Knicks have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

Philadelphia has lost eight straight games, including a 32-point defeat via Chicago on Monday. New York won both meetings against Philadelphia by 6 and 12 points with the latest meeting going to OT. The Knicks are coming off two straight losses after beating the Bulls in OT (113-111) after the All-Star break.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch 76ers vs. Knicks live today

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for 76ers vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: 76ers (+353), Knicks (-459)

Spread: Knicks -10

Over/Under: 232 points

That gives the 76ers an implied team point total of 114.9, and the Knicks 120.11.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s 76ers vs. Knicks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans toward the Knicks -10 against the 76ers:

“Philadelphia is in disarray right now with eight straight losses capped off by a 32-point defeat at home from Chicago. After losing both meetings to Philadelphia and being without Joel Embiid this time around certainly does not give 76ers fans hope. The Knicks need a win after two straight losses and this is a quality opponent to earn a blowout win at home. I lean the Knicks -10 and the first half team total over 61.5.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s 76ers & Knicks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Knicks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +10.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 232.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of 76ers vs. Knicks on Wednesday

The Knicks have won 4 of their last 5 home games against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams

The Over is 17-13 in the Knicks’ home games this season

The Knicks have failed to cover in 21 of their 39 matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

The Knicks have won 9 of their last 10 home games against teams with losing records

