76ers vs. Pelicans Predictions: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends, best bets for March 24

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers (23-48) and New Orleans Pelicans (19-53) are all set to square off from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Tonight’s contest features two teams trending in the wrong direction.

Both teams are 2-8 in their last 10 games. The 76ers are 13th in the Eastern Conference, and the Pelicans are 14th in the Western Conference.

The 76ers are in the second half of a back-to-back. They are 2-11 with no rest this season.

The 76ers are currently 11-26 on the road with a point differential of -6, while the Pelicans have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

Game details & how to watch 76ers vs. Pelicans live today



Date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Monday, March 24, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center City: New Orleans, LA

Game odds for 76ers vs. Pelicans

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: 76ers (+188), Pelicans (-229)

Spread: Pelicans -6

Over/Under: 231 points

That gives the 76ers an implied team point total of 114.46, and the Pelicans 117.59.



Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s 76ers vs. Pelicans game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Over 130.5 points…

Thomas: “I can’t find a reason to back the Pelicans -6. It’s a grossly lousy team that doesn’t defend, maybe without Zion Williamson and Yves Missi. The 76ers aren’t without their injury woes. Joel Embiid is still out, and there’s a laundry list of questionable players for the 76ers.

The over has gone 8-1-1 in the 76ers last 10 games. The Pelicans are 5-5 to the over in their last 10 but have seen three straight overs.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s 76ers & Pelicans game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New Orleans Pelicans on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New Orleans Pelicans on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +6.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +6. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 231.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of 76ers vs. Pelicans on Monday



The Pelicans have lost 4 of their last 5 home games

12 of the 76ers’ last 15 games (80%) have gone over the Total

The 76ers have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with worse records

