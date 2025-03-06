Bulls vs. Magic Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 6

It’s Thursday, March 6, and the Chicago Bulls (24-38) and Orlando Magic (29-34) are all set to square off from Kia Center in Orlando.

The Bulls are currently 13-16 on the road with a point differential of -4, while the Magic have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. Chicago won the first meeting 102-99 at home, then Orlando won the second, 133-119 at home.

Orlando has lost four straight games and this is the final contest of a seven-game homestand. Chicago has lost two straight and is 2-5 since the All-Star break.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Bulls vs. Magic live today

Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Kia Center

City: Orlando, FL

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Bulls vs. Magic

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Bulls (+226), Magic (-279)

Spread: Magic -6.5

Over/Under: 219 points

That gives the Bulls an implied team point total of 108.5, and the Magic 111.89.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Bulls vs. Magic game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans Orlando’s Team Total Over and a cover against Chicago:

“Orlando won 133-119 last time and the story and theme of this matchup is normally Orlando’s defense against Chicago’s offense.

These teams play opposite paces and Orlando focuses on inside and out production with paint first touches whereas as a Bulls fan, Chicago is just playing and trying to play fast in my opinion, there’s no clear identity at what this team is, its just evaluating talent for the rebuild at this point. The Magic are the better team and Chicago has allowed almost everyone to score 110+ points in the last eight games, so it’s Magic Team Total Over or the Orlando spread for me.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bulls & Magic game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Orlando Magic on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at +6.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 219.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bulls vs. Magic on Thursday

The Magic have won 3 straight home games against the Bulls

The Under is 24-18 in the Magic’s matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

The Magic have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 home games against the Bulls

The Magic have won 4 of their last 5 home games against the Bulls

