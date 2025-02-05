Bulls vs. Timberwolves Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 5

It’s Wednesday, February 5, and the Chicago Bulls (22-29) and Minnesota Timberwolves (27-23) are all set to square off from Target Center in Minneapolis.

This is Chicago’s third game in four nights. Last night they defeated the Miami Heat 133-124. Josh Giddey poured in 24 in the win. The 22-year-old also pulled down five boards and had seven assists in the victory. The Timberwolves sit in seventh place in the Western Conference and in third place in the Northwest Division. They are currently riding a modest two-game losing streak following Monday’s loss at home to the Sacramento Kings 116-114.

The Bulls are currently 12-13 on the road with a point differential of -3, while the Timberwolves have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Bulls vs. Timberwolves live today

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Target Center

City: Minneapolis, MN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Bulls vs. Timberwolves

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Bulls (+453), Timberwolves (-617)

Spread: Timberwolves -10.5

Over/Under: 226 points

That gives the Bulls an implied team point total of 112.05, and the Timberwolves 117.52.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Bulls vs. Timberwolves game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) believes the Minnesota frontcourt will quiet Chicago’s bigs: Nikola Vucevic Under 19.5 Points (-125)

“Chicago played last night, so they will be on the second leg of a back-to-back at Minnesota as +11.5 point underdogs. Vucevic scored 12 points in the home win over Miami on 13 field goal attempts and two free-throws. That’s not the type of production to bet on increasing when Rudy Gobert and company are in the paint. With rumors swirling around Vucevic’s future, he’s not someone I would be betting Overs on. He’s scored 14 or less in his past three games with no rest and 19 or lower in the previous four.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bulls & Timberwolves game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at +10.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at +10. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 226.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bulls vs. Timberwolves on Wednesday

Betting the Bulls on the Money Line in all their road games this season is showing a 144% return on investment

The Under is 7-3 in the Bulls’ last 10 road games

The Timberwolves are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games as a favorite

The Timberwolves are 4-1 in their last 5 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

