Cavaliers vs Raptors – Game 7 NBA Playoffs – predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets for May 3

RJ Barrett received one of the friendlier bounces you’ll see from a rim and nailed the game-winner versus the Cavaliers in Game 6. The win for Toronto tied up the series 3-3 with a Game 7 in Cleveland. The home team is 6-0 in this series entering the final battle. The winner of this series will face the winner of Orlando or Detroit.

Cleveland continued its struggles on the road with a 27% three-point outing in Toronto and 70% from the free-throw line. At home, Cleveland has averaged 43.5% mark from three, which leads the playoff field. Five different Cavaliers scored 10 or more points with Evan Mobley leading the way at 26 points.

Toronto had a chance to win at the buzzer in regulation, but couldn’t deliver until OT. Barrett’s three-pointer will be an iconic shot in Toronto, especially if they win this series. The Raptors had four different players score at least 17 points and three at 24 or more (Barrett, Barnes, Walter). They will need that balanced scoring in Cleveland if they want to win the series Sunday night.

Let’s take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Sunday, May 3, 2026 Time: 7:40 PM EST

7:40 PM EST Site: Rocket Arena

Rocket Arena City: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH Network/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

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Game Odds: Cavaliers vs. Raptors

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers (-298), Toronto Raptors (+240)

Cleveland Cavaliers (-298), Toronto Raptors (+240) Spread: Cavaliers -7.5

Cavaliers -7.5 Total: 211.5 points

This game spread opened with Cleveland favored by 8.5 points and the Game Total set at 212.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Toronto Raptors

PG Ja’Kobe Walter

SG Brandon Ingram

SF RJ Barrett

PF Scottie Barnes

C Jakob Poeltl

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG James Harden

SG Donovan Mitchell

SF Dean Wade

PF Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

Injury Report: Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) has been declared OUT of for the remainder of the first round series

(hamstring) has been declared OUT of for the remainder of the first round series Brandon Ingram (heel) is listed as QUESTIONABLE

Cleveland Cavaliers

None

Important stats, trends and insights: Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Cleveland is the worst in the NBA ATS at 35-53

Cleveland is 18-26 ATS as the home team, ranking second-worst

Cleveland is 44-44 to the Under

Cleveland is 25-19 to the Under as the home team

Toronto is 52-36 to the Under, ranking third-best

Toronto is 28-16 to the Under as the road team, ranking second-best

Toronto is 46-42 ATS and 22-22 ATS on the road

Toronto is 12-13 ATS as a road underdog and 9-16 on the ML

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s Raptors and Cavaliers’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning toward a play on the Cavaliers Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning toward a play on the Cavaliers Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Rapttors +8.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Rapttors +8.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 211.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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