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NBA Playoff Highlights

Cavaliers vs Raptors NBA Playoffs Game 3 Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 23

  
Published April 22, 2026 01:14 PM

Cleveland is up 2-0 in the series over the Raptors but head to Toronto for a Game 3 all or nothing after a 115-105 Cavaliers Game 2 win.

Donovan Mitchell (30) and James Harden (28) combined for 58 points in Game 2’s, 115-105 win. Both the Raptors and Cavaliers shot over 50% from the field, but below 35% from deep. Cleveland is the only team in the East that has yet to lost a game in the playoffs.

Toronto and everyone knows the chances of coming back from a 0-3 hole, so this is the last chance for the Raptors to make this a series. The Raptors got 48 combined points from Scottie Barnes (26) and Brandon Ingram (22), but the three other starters totaled 12 points.

Let’s take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Raptors vs. Cavaliers

  • Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026
  • Time: 8:10 PM EST
  • Site: Scotiabank Arena
  • City: Toronto, ON
  • Network/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: Cavaliers vs. Raptors

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

  • Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers (-155), Toronto Raptors (+130)
  • Spread: Cavaliers -3.5
  • Total: 219.5 points

This game sits right where it opened with Cleveland favored by 5.5 and the Game Total set at 221.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Toronto Raptors

  • PG Immanuel Quickley (questionable)
  • SG Brandon Ingram
  • SF RJ Barrett
  • PF Scottie Barnes
  • SF Jakob Poeltl

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • PG James Harden
  • SG Donovan Mitchell
  • SF Dean Wade
  • PF Evan Mobley
  • C Jarrett Allen

Injury Report: Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors

  • Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) has been declared QUESTIONABLE of tonight’s game

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • None

Important stats, trends and insights: Raptors vs. Cavaliers

  • Cleveland is an NBA worst 35-49 ATS
  • Cleveland is 43-41 to the Under
  • Cleveland is 17-24 ATS on the road
  • Toronto is 51-33 to the Under, ranking tied for third-best
  • Toronto is 42-42 ATS
  • Toronto is 21-20 ATS as the home team
  • Toronto is 23-18 to the Under as the home team

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s Raptors and Cavaliers’ game:

  • Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning toward a play on the Raptors Moneyline
  • Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Raptors +3.5 ATS
  • Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 219.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick)
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