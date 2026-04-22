Cavaliers vs Raptors NBA Playoffs Game 3 Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 23
Cleveland is up 2-0 in the series over the Raptors but head to Toronto for a Game 3 all or nothing after a 115-105 Cavaliers Game 2 win.
Donovan Mitchell (30) and James Harden (28) combined for 58 points in Game 2’s, 115-105 win. Both the Raptors and Cavaliers shot over 50% from the field, but below 35% from deep. Cleveland is the only team in the East that has yet to lost a game in the playoffs.
Toronto and everyone knows the chances of coming back from a 0-3 hole, so this is the last chance for the Raptors to make this a series. The Raptors got 48 combined points from Scottie Barnes (26) and Brandon Ingram (22), but the three other starters totaled 12 points.
Let’s take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Raptors vs. Cavaliers
- Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026
- Time: 8:10 PM EST
- Site: Scotiabank Arena
- City: Toronto, ON
- Network/Streaming: NBC / Peacock
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Game Odds: Cavaliers vs. Raptors
The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers (-155), Toronto Raptors (+130)
- Spread: Cavaliers -3.5
- Total: 219.5 points
This game sits right where it opened with Cleveland favored by 5.5 and the Game Total set at 221.5.
Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!
Expected Starting Lineups: Cavaliers vs. Raptors
Toronto Raptors
- PG Immanuel Quickley (questionable)
- SG Brandon Ingram
- SF RJ Barrett
- PF Scottie Barnes
- SF Jakob Poeltl
Cleveland Cavaliers
- PG James Harden
- SG Donovan Mitchell
- SF Dean Wade
- PF Evan Mobley
- C Jarrett Allen
Injury Report: Raptors vs. Cavaliers
Toronto Raptors
- Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) has been declared QUESTIONABLE of tonight’s game
Cleveland Cavaliers
- None
Important stats, trends and insights: Raptors vs. Cavaliers
- Cleveland is an NBA worst 35-49 ATS
- Cleveland is 43-41 to the Under
- Cleveland is 17-24 ATS on the road
- Toronto is 51-33 to the Under, ranking tied for third-best
- Toronto is 42-42 ATS
- Toronto is 21-20 ATS as the home team
- Toronto is 23-18 to the Under as the home team
Rotoworld Best Bet
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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s Raptors and Cavaliers’ game:
- Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning toward a play on the Raptors Moneyline
- Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Raptors +3.5 ATS
- Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 219.5
Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!
If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!
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