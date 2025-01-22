Cavaliers vs. Rockets prediction: Odds, game details, recent trends, and Best bets for January 22

It’s Wednesday, January 22, and the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-6) and the Houston Rockets (28-14) are all set to square off from Toyota Center in Houston.

Cleveland continues to set the pace in the Eastern Conference. Winners of three of their last four games, the Cavs crushed the Suns 118-92 on Monday. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 33 points and Jarrett Allen pulled down 11 rebounds. Houston sits in second out West but has lost two of the last three times they have taken the court including a 107-96 loss at home to the Pistons on Monday.

The Cavaliers are currently 15-4 on the road with a point differential of 10, while the Rockets have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Cavaliers vs. Rockets today

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Game odds for Cavaliers vs. Rockets

Odds: Cavaliers (-123), Rockets (+103)

Cavaliers (-123), Rockets (+103) Spread: Cavaliers -1.5

Cavaliers -1.5 Over/Under: 233 points

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 116.91, and the Rockets 116.13.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Cavaliers vs. Rockets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cavaliers & Rockets game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Rockets at +1.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Rockets at +1. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 233.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers vs. Rockets on Wednesday

8 of the Cavaliers’ last 9 road games have gone OVER the Total

The Rockets have covered in 24 of their 42 games this season

The Cavaliers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Southwest Division teams

