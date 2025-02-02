Celtics vs. 76ers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 2

It’s Sunday, February 2, and the Boston Celtics (34-15) and the Philadelphia 76ers (19-28) are all set to square off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Celtics currently sit atop the Atlantic Division, two games ahead of the Knicks and 14 in front of the 76ers. Boston has won two straight and three of their last four. They are 18-6 on the road with a point differential of +9. Philadelphia lost Friday at home to Denver, 137-134, to snap a four-game winning streak. The 76ers have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

Boston boasts no injuries while the 76ers’ injured include Paul George, Joel Embiid, Jared McCain, Caleb Martin, Andre Drummond, and KJ Martin.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Celtics vs. 76ers today

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday, February 2, 2025 Time: 6:00PM EST

6:00PM EST Site: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center City: Philadelphia, PA

Game odds for Celtics vs. 76ers

The latest odds as of Sunday:



Odds: Celtics (-524), 76ers (+391)

Celtics (-524), 76ers (+391) Spread: Celtics -10.5

Celtics -10.5 Over/Under: 221 points

That gives the Celtics an implied team point total of 114.91, and the 76ers 109.43.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Celtics vs. 76ers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Celtics & 76ers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +10.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +10. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 221.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Celtics vs. 76ers on Sunday

The Celtics have won five of their last seven road games

Four of the Celtics’ last five games against Eastern Conference teams have gone UNDER the expected total

The 76ers have covered the spread in their last five games against teams with better records

The Celtics have won 4 of their last 5 road games against teams with losing records

