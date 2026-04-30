Celtics vs 76ers NBA Playoff Game 6 Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 30

The Philadelphia 76ers are alive! Philadelphia took Game 5 in Boston, 113-97, behind a 28-11 fourth quarter. Joel Embiid led the game in scoring with 33 points and eight assists, while Tyrese Maxey recorded a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Boston is up 3-2 in the series and has a chance to close out the series in Philadelphia tonight. The Celtics had another rough night from deep in Game 5. Boston shot 28% from three (11/39), which is right in line with the 26% mark in Game 2’s loss. The Celtics shot 43%, 36%, and 45% from three in their three wins.

Philadelphia shot 50% from the field, 36% from three, and 87% from the free throw line in Game 5. The 76ers were a +23 in the second half and played desperate in Boston. At home, the 76ers are 0-2 in the series with 8 and 32-point losses.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: 76ers vs. Celtics

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Thursday, April 30, 2026 Time: 8:10 PM EST

8:10 PM EST Site: Xfinity Mobile Arena

Xfinity Mobile Arena City: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Network/Streaming: NBC Sports / Peacock

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Game Odds: 76ers vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Boston Celtics (-230), Philadelphia 76ers (+190)

Boston Celtics (-230), Philadelphia 76ers (+190) Spread: Celtics -5.5

Celtics -5.5 Total: 212.5 points

This game opened Celtics -5.5 with the Total set at 212.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Celtics vs. 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers

PG Tyrese Maxey

SG VJ Edgecombe

SF Kelly Oubre Jr

PF Paul George

C Joel Embiid (probable)

Boston Celtics

PG Derrick White

SG Jaylen Brown

SF Sam Hauser

PF Jayson Tatum

C Neemias Queta

Injury Report: Celtics vs. 76ers

Boston Celtics

None

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid (abdomen) is PROBABLE for Game 6

Important stats, trends and insights: 76ers vs. Celtics

Boston ranks second best in the NBA with a 51-36 ATS mark

Boston is an NBA-best 52-35 to the Under

Boston is 27-16 to the Under as the road team, ranking third-best

Boston is an NBA-best 27-16 ATS on the road

Boston is 17-9 ATS as a road favorite, ranking fifth-best

Philadelphia is 47-41 ATS and 21-23 ATS at home

Philadelphia is 7-9 ATS as a home underdog

Philadelphia is 47-41 to the Under and 10-6 to the Under as a home underdog

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s Celtics and 76ers’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Celtics’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Celtics’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Celtics -5.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Celtics -5.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 212.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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