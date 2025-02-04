Celtics vs. Cavaliers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 4

It’s Tuesday, February 4, and the top teams in the Eastern Conference meet in Cleveland as the Celtics (35-15) visit the Cavaliers (40-9).

Cleveland has won just six of their last ten but still holds a 5.5 game lead over Boston. The Celtics have won four of their last five. While they play with their food against lesser opponents, Boston usually shows up when faced with the rare regular season challenge. The Cavs take the court looking to win their fifth in a row after stumbling through much of January. They beat the Mavs at home Sunday by 43.

The Celtics are currently 19-6 on the road with a point differential of +9, while the Cavaliers have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers live today

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Time: 7:30PM EST

7:30PM EST Site: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse City: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH Network/Streaming: TNT/Max

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Celtics vs. Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Celtics (+110), Cavaliers (-131)

Celtics (+110), Cavaliers (-131) Spread: Cavaliers -2

Cavaliers -2 Over/Under: 236 points

That gives the Celtics an implied team point total of 117.52, and the Cavaliers 118.57.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Celtics vs. Cavaliers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes the visitors in this one: Boston Celtics +1.5

“The Celtics closing frame vs. Philly was a noteworthy sign of things to come and this measuring stick game on the road will be a fascinating watch. Cs should be small favorites in my opinion.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Celtics & Cavaliers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Celtics at +2.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Celtics at +2. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 236.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Celtics vs. Cavaliers on Tuesday

The Celtics have won 3 straight and 6 of their last 8 road games

4 of the Celtics’ last 5 road games have gone OVER the Total

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in their last 3 home games against teams with worse records

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)