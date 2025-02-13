Clippers vs. Jazz Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 13

It’s Thursday, February 13, and the Los Angeles Clippers (30-23) and Utah Jazz (13-40) are all set to square off from Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The Clippers took out the visiting Memphis Grizzlies last night, 128-114. Kawhi Leonard scored 25 in the win for LA as the Clippers pulled to within 2.5 games of the Lakers in the Pacific Division. Utah knocked off Luka and the Lakers, 131-119, in Salt Lake City to snap a 5-game losing streak.

The Clippers are currently 11-13 on the road with a point differential of 3, while the Jazz have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details re: Clippers vs. Jazz live today

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Delta Center

City: Salt Lake City, UT

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Clippers vs. Jazz

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Clippers (-315), Jazz (+253)

Spread: Clippers -7.5

Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Clippers an implied team point total of 115.35, and the Jazz 111.44.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Clippers vs. Jazz game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Clippers & Jazz game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Clippers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +7.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 225.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Clippers vs. Jazz on Thursday

The Jazz have lost 8 of their last 10 games

6 of the Clippers’ last 8 games (75%) have gone over the Total

The Clippers have covered in 21 of their 36 matchups against Western Conference teams this season

The Clippers have won 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with losing records

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)