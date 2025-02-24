Clippers vs. Pistons Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 24

It’s Monday, February 24, and the Los Angeles Clippers (31-25) and Detroit Pistons (31-26) are all set to square off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Clippers are currently 12-15 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Pistons have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

Detroit is on a six-game winning streak and coming off a 148-143 win over Atlanta last night. Cade Cunningham scored 43 points and recorded 12 assists and 7 rebounds. Los Angeles is 0-2 since the All-Star break with losses of 6 and 18 to the Pacers and Bucks. This is the first meeting of the season between the two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Clippers vs. Pistons live today

Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Clippers vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Clippers (-107), Pistons (-110)

Spread: Pistons 1

Over/Under: 223 points

That gives the Clippers an implied team point total of 111.24, and the Pistons 111.76.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Clippers vs. Pistons game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes the Pistons +2:

“The Clippers are on the second night of a back-to-back on an East Coast trip. They could be without Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell for this contest. They are losers of back-to-back games, and this could be number three. The Clippers are 4-7 ATS on back-to-backs and the Pistons are 9-6 ATS as home dogs.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Clippers & Pistons game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Clippers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Clippers at +1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 223.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Clippers vs. Pistons on Monday

The Clippers’ average winning margin in their last 5 victories against the Pistons is 7.4

The Over is 13-7 in the Pistons’ and the Clippers’ last 10 games combined

The Pistons have covered in 31 of their 57 games this season

The Total went over in 30 of the Pistons’ 57 games this season

