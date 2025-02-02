Clippers vs. Raptors Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 2

It’s Sunday, February 2, and the Los Angeles Clippers (28-20) and the Toronto Raptors (15-33) are all set to square off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Clippers need a win to keep pace with the Lakers atop the Pacific Division. LA has won two straight and four of their last five. The Clippers are currently 11-12 on the road with a point differential of +3. Friday night the Raptors saw their five-game winning streak snapped. Chicago topped them 122-106. The Raptors have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Clippers vs. Raptors today

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday, February 2, 2025 Time: 3:30PM EST

3:30PM EST Site: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena City: Toronto, ON

Game odds for Clippers vs. Raptors

The latest odds as of Sunday:



Odds: Clippers (-205), Raptors (+170)

Clippers (-205), Raptors (+170) Spread: Clippers -5

Clippers -5 Over/Under: 220 points

That gives the Clippers an implied team point total of 111.68, and the Raptors 109.07.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday Clippers vs. Raptors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) like the home team to cover the number: Toronto Raptors +5.5

“The Clippers are on the last leg of their East Coast road trip. In fact, they are all the way up north of the border against a stingy Raptors’ team. This game has blowout written all over it. I think it’s the home team who are the beneficiaries.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Clippers & Raptors game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Clippers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Clippers on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Raptors at +5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Raptors at +5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 220.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Clippers vs. Raptors on Sunday

The Clippers have won 4 of their last 5 games against teams with losing records

6 of the Raptors’ last 7 home games stayed UNDER the Total

The Raptors have covered in 17 of their 25 home games this season

The Clippers have a winning record (11-3) in matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

